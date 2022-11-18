The Coosa Lady Eagles started the season by putting one in the win column on Thursday night, and head coach Jason Shields reached a milestone for his career in the process.
Shields, who is starting his second season at Coosa, achieved his 500th career win as his Lady Eagles got some clutch buckets down the stretch in the fourth quarter to pull out a 31-29 home victory over Woodland.
Coosa (1-0) trailed 21-16 after three quarters as Woodland rallied from a small halftime deficit and took the lead by holding the home team to just two points in the period. But the Lady Eagles came through in the fourth quarter, outscoring Woodland 15-8 in the period thanks to five points each from Riyah Manley, Brooke McClellan and Abby Jacobs, to pull ahead and hold on for the win.
Jacobs led the way for Coosa with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Manley added seven in the victory, and McClellan had five as all of her total came in the final quarter.
The Lady Eagles were back at it on Friday to take on North Murray at the North Murray Turkey Jam and will play again at the tournament at North Murray High on Saturday when they battle Gordon Central at 4:30 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from Thursday night:
Rome girls 68, Adairsville 40 (scrimmage)
The Lady Wolves kicked things off on Thursday night with a preseason scrimmage victory on the road at Adairsville.
Rome held a slight lead at the half but picked up the pace over the final two quarters to pull away for a convincing win.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Wolves was Miya Winston with 24 points. Breana Griffin also had a solid night with 21 points.
Rome will compete in the North Forsyth Raider Thanksgiving Classic at North Forsyth High on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.