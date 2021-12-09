Darlington senior Patrick Shelley had quite a 2021 season as he made huge plays on both sides of the ball as a key piece in the Tigers achieving an 11-2 record, winning the Region 7-A Private title and advancing to the Class A Private Elite Eight.
This week Shelley was rewarded for those efforts by being named the Region 7-A Private Player of the Year. The team, voted on by the region’s coaches, was announced earlier in the week with several Darlington players being selected for top honors. Shelley played both quarterback and defensive back for the Tigers this past season.
Along with Shelley’s recognition, veteran Darlington head coach Tommy Atha was named the Region 7-A Private Coach of the Year. Atha just completed his 20th season at the helm for the Tigers and has a 168-65 record during that time which includes six region championships.
Darlington junior Gus Gammage also earned one of the top honors as he was one of two named as Region Lineman of the Year.
Tigers players earning first-team honors on offense were Caleb Thompson (RB, Sr.), Talan Shirey (WR, Soph.), Gatlin Hancock (OL, Jr.) and Mason McKenzie (Snapper, Sr.).
First-team defense selections for Darlington were Christian McCluney (DL, Sr.), DJ Johnson (DL, Sr.), Joel Lowenberg (LB, Fr.) and Eli Thompson (DB, Jr.).
The Tigers also had several players named to the second-team offense and defense.
Making the list on the offensive side were Jack Payne (QB, Sr.), D’Marion Floyd (RB, Soph.), Will Bagby (WR, Sr.), Thomas Bethel (All-Purpose, Jr.), Briant Powell (OL, Jr.) and Truitt Hayworth (OL, Soph.).
Defensive second-team picks were Caleb Butler (DL, Sr.), Alan Cordero (LB, Sr.), Jack Goode (LB, Jr.) and Ryland Scott (K, Jr.).
Completing the Darlington honorees by earning honorable mention recognition were Sam Mumpower (WR, Sr.), Trintin Mercer (LB, Sr.) and Bowdon Owens (DB, Jr.).
Other top honors announced went to Mount Paran Christian’s Sam Griffith-Tesch as Offensive Player of the Year, North Cobb Christian’s Jacob Cruz as Defensive Player of the Year, North Cobb Christian’s Gabe Fortson as Lineman of the Year and Christian Heritage’s Solomon Locke as Athlete of the Year.