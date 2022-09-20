Skinner named Defensive POW for second time
After spearheading a defense that allowed less than 100 yards rushing to the No. 4 team in the country, Brock Skinner has earned Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.
Skinner led the Vikings with nine tackles against Wisconsin-Whitewater. Skinner also added a fumble recovery and a pass breakup as the Vikings held the Warhawks to just three points in the second half.
It's the second weekly award for the Hoschton, Ga., native this season. Skinner also picked up the award after Berry's 31-24 win at Maryville in week one in which he had 10 tackles and three sacks.
The Vikings will be back in action Oct. 1 at Birmingham-Southern as Berry opens SAA play.
Breissinger, Whittle sweep SAA volleyball honors
Outside hitter Peyton Breissinger and libero Kate Whittle helped Berry sweep the Southern Athletic Association weekly volleyball awards by winning the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Breissinger, a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, came within three kills of a Berry record when she put home 21 attacks in a four-set win over Oglethorpe to start SAA play last Wednesday. Then, over a two-day SAA road trip, the senior added six kills and 12 digs in a sweep at Centre followed by a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs in a sweep at Sewanee. The 2021 AVCA Honorable Mention All-American already has four double-doubles this season in just nine matches and is on pace for a potential 300 kill/300 dig season.
Whittle, a sophomore from Louisville, Ky., anchored Berry's back row to the tune of 5.2 digs per set. After a 21-dig performance in the win over OU, Whittle added 17 digs in the sweep at Centre. Whittle then picked up three aces and a kill while tacking on 14 digs to her total in the Sewanee sweep. For the season, Whittle is averaging 5.3 digs per set, with 14 digs the fewest she has had in any match thus far.
The Vikings will be back in action this Saturday as they play host to Millsaps to begin an SAA home weekend. First serve is set for 12 p.m., with the Vikings facing SAA foe Birmingham-Southern Sunday at 12 p.m.
Massa earns Defensive award for women's soccer
Berry freshman goalkeeper Julia Massa has been named Southern Athletic Association Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week following her three solid performances for the Vikings over the past six days.
Massa, a Los Gatos, Calif., native, kept a pair of clean sheets in Berry's wins. First, the freshman made a pair of saves in Berry's 2-0 win at Covenant last Tuesday in Lookout Mountain. Then on Friday against regionally-ranked foe Maryville, Massa made a pair of saves as Berry earned a 1-0 home victory.
Perhaps Massa's best performance came in a loss. Against Washington & Lee yesterday, Massa made a season-high nine saves in a 2-1 defeat. Included in those saves were several efforts from within the box and from near point-blank range.
Massa has made 29 saves so far this season while allowing just 1.28 goals per game. Since the season opening loss to Emory, Massa has allowed just four goals.
The Vikings will return to action this Saturday when they open SAA play at Sewanee. Opening kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
Lathbury collects Runner of the Week award
Bradshaw Lathbury has opened his account for the 2022 men's cross country season by being named the Southern Athletic Association Runner of the Week following his solid performance at the Converse Kick-Off in Spartanburg, S.C.
Lathbury finished fifth in a field that saw Berry as the only D-III team among NCAA D-II squads. Lathbury's time of 25:48.2 averaged out to a pace of 5:10.3 per mile. His time, while on a different course, is four seconds faster than the time he posted when he won the SAA Cross Country Championship in 2021. It was also a minute faster than the pace he set last year at the same course in Spartanburg, S.C.
After being idle from competition this weekend, the Vikings main team will travel to Geneseo, N.Y., for the Mike Woods Invitational Oct. 1.