TRACK and FIELD
Jones named men's athlete of the week
With two of the fastest times so far this season in the two events he ran last weekend at the Victor Icebreaker Duals, Berry's Jahari Jones earned Southern Athletic Association Men's Track Athlete of the Week honors.
The award was announced Monday by the league office in Atlanta.
A Columbus, Ga., native, Jones posted the fastest 400 meter time in the young season at the meet as he clocked a time of 48.24 seconds. Additionally, the sophomore competed in the 200 meter and posted the third-quickest time in the country with a 21.73.
His 100 meter time of 10.74 at the meet is currently third-fastest time in the nation in Division-III and also leads the South Region.
Last season, Jones became the fastest runner to not qualify for the NCAA D-III Championships in meet history as his 10.50 missed the qualifying mark by just .01 seconds. His three times this year give him solid building blocks to work towards qualification for the NCAA Championships in at least one, if not more, of the distances.
The Vikings will be back in outdoor competition March 17-18 at Emory University in Atlanta.
Prior to that, Alden McDonald will compete in the pole vault at the NCAA D-III Indoor National Championships in Birmingham, Ala., this Friday.
SOFTBALL
Vikings sweep player, pitcher honors
A day after finishing off a sweep of league foe University of the South (Sewanee), No. 5 Berry's Katie White and Blair Hall earned the Southern Athletic Association Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week awards as announced by the league office Monday afternoon in Atlanta.
White picked up the first SAA weekly award of her career. The Atlanta native went 10-for-12 in the series against Sewanee (.833), hitting her first homer of the season and scoring six runs over the three game set. The sophomore had four hits in each of the last two games of the series and raised her batting average to an eye-popping .537 to lead the Vikings.
Hall opened up the series against Sewanee with near-perfect pitching. The junior from Calhoun struck out 10 batters in five innings, with only one Tiger reaching base due to an error. For the year, Hall improved to 5-0 with an ERA of 0.50 in 28 innings of work.
The Vikings will return to action this Wednesday against No. 10 Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Virginia.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Larsen, Morris collect weekly awards
After winning eight consecutive contests and opening league play with a dominating victory, Berry's Haley Larsen and Sophie Morris were named Southern Athletic Association Women's Lacrosse Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week Monday afternoon.
Larsen, who had missed the previous week's games due to illness protocols, came back with a vengeance, scoring five goals in each of Berry's two wins. In Berry's 22-6 demolition of Centre, the junior from Grandville, Mich., won the opening draw, then found Molley Cross for the game's opening goal eight seconds into the game.
From there, Larsen would tally five goals of her own, much like she did in the earlier game of the week against Calvin. Larsen also collected nine draw controls in each of the two contests.
Morris picked up the defensive award for the first time in her career. An SAA Honorable Mention honoree in her freshman year, the Centreville, Va., native caused three turnovers in each of Berry's victories. She also picked up five ground balls across the two games.
For the season, including Monday's neutral site game, Morris has caused 19 turnovers and collected 11 ground balls.
The Vikings will return to action this Wednesday against NAIA foe Warner in Lake Wales, Fla.