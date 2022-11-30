It was a busy night on the court Tuesday as local teams competed all over the area with several having successful nights thanks to well-earned wins.
Here is some info on several of those games:
Model girls 73, Chattooga 34
The Lady Devils created some separation in the second quarter and completely pulled away with a dominant second half to earn a non-region road win on Tuesday.
Model (1-1) outscored the host Lady Indians 19-7 in the second quarter to build a 34-19 lead at the break and then outscored Chattooga 17-3 in the third and 22-12 in the fourth to finish the game strong.
Leading the way for the Lady Devils was Sadie Raughton with 19 points, including knocking down four 3-pointers. Julia Shinholster added 13 points, and August Betz and Eva Poyner each reached double figures as well with 10 apiece.
Makiya Parrish scored a game-high 26 points to lead Chattooga (1-3).
Model will be back on its home court on Friday to host Cass at 6 p.m. for another non-region test.
Rome girls 78, Cedartown 10
The Lady Wolves bounced back in a big way with a dominant performance from start to finish in a road win on Tuesday.
Coming off a pair of losses last week, Rome (2-2) took control early on and never let the Lady Bulldogs back in the game.
A trio of Lady Wolves reached double figures in scoring with Miya Winston pouring in 21 to lead the way. Ashanti Bowers and Mauriyah Griffin each added 11 points.
Rome will have a few days off before visiting Woodstock on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to open Region 6-AAAAAA play.
Rome boys 70, Cedartown 31
The Wolves built early momentum and a big lead and rolled to a non-region road victory on Tuesday.
Rome (1-1) was hot out of the gates to build a 19-3 lead after one quarter and eventually led 35-8 at the half. The Wolves took a 48-25 advantage to the fourth before outscoring the host Bulldogs 22-6 in the final quarter to put the exclamation point on the win.
Nine different Rome players reached the scoring column led by a big night from Cameron Keith who finished with a game-high 26 points. Braxton Wade was also in double figures with 13, Marquez Elston added eight and Andrew Loveman scored seven.
The Wolves will be back home on Thursday to host Cass at 6 p.m.
Pepperell boys 41, Praise Academy 30
The Dragons used a stingy defensive effort to earn a hard-fought road win in their season opener on Tuesday.
Pepperell (1-0) used its 1-3-1 zone on defense to limit Praise Academy's offensive chances for much of the night.o
Leading the scoring for the Dragons was Alex Rhoades with 13 points. Gage Owens added eight.
Pepperell will be on the road at Dade County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to open up Region 7-A Division I play.
Other local scores from Tuesday included:
Pepperell girls 49, Praise Academy 3
Model boys 52, Chattooga 41
Gordon Lee girls 48, Armuchee 34
Gordon Lee boys 58, Armuchee 43
Sonoraville girls 68, Unity Christian 28
Sonoraville boys 74, Unity Christian 53
North Murray boys 90, Coosa 49