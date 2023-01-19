It was another busy night on the local prep basketball courts Tuesday, with several local teams picking up region wins.
Here are the details on some of the games on the schedule:
Unity boys 72, Lyndon Academy 67
The Lions got a pair of big offensive performances to pull out a tight win in region play at home Tuesday.
Jay Davis had the top total for the Lions (6-10, 3-4) with 23 points, while Austin Wilkerson contributed 19.
Unity Christian is back home Thursday for another region contest against Oakwood Christian at 7:30 p.m.
Rome girls 51, Woodstock 48
The Lady Wolves battled for a tough region home win Tuesday, in a game that was tight throughout.
The contest was tied at 14-14 after one quarter before Rome (12-7, 5-2 6-AAAAAA) built a 24-19 halftime lead. Woodstock cut the deficit to two at 38-36 at the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Wolves made the crucial plays down the stretch in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Rome was led in scoring by Breana Griffin with 17 points. Jermiya Winston was also in double figures with 16, while Sada Williamson added eight.
The Lady Wolves are back on the road Friday to take on region foe Allatoona at 6 p.m.
Rome boys 49, Woodstock 46
The Wolves held off a fourth-quarter charge by Woodstock to earn a hard-fought region home win and snap a two-game skid.
Rome (10-9, 4-3 6-AAAAAA) jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and then led 32-20 at the half. The deficit was cut to single digits at the end of the third quarter with Rome leading 36-28, but Woodstock’s fourth-quarter rally came up a few points short as the Wolves were able to hold them off down the stretch.
Rome was led by Jamiel Williams with 17 points. Cameron Keith added nine points and Jonathan Heath scored seven.
The Wolves will visit Allatoona on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for another region matchup.
Armuchee boys 78, Dalton Academy 22
The Indians controlled the action from start to finish Tuesday to earn a much-needed region win at home and snap a nine-game losing streak.
The Indians (3-12, 3-6 7-A Division I) were led by Trenton Cothran with 19 points, including six 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds.
Jordan Joyce added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Logan Benedict was also in double figures scoring with 10 points and six assists. Matt Hampson contributed eight points and eight rebounds, Noah Wright scored nine and Noah Cowart added eight.
The Indians are back on the road Friday to visit Pepperell for a region contest.
Armuchee girls 61, Dalton Academy 10
The Lady Indians built a big lead early and had 10 different players score in a dominant region win at home Tuesday.
Armuchee (11-8, 6-3 7-A Division I) jumped out to a 20-1 lead after the opening quarter and eventually led 28-6 at the half. The game was forced to a 6-minute, mercy rule-shortened fourth quarter due to the Lady Indians’ 21-3 advantage in the third that pushed the lead out to 49-9.
The top scorer for Armuchee was Tori Vitello with 14 points. Maggie Duke added 10, including a pair of 3s, while Bailey Tomlin and Chloe Shaw each scored eight.
The Lady Indians will be on the road Friday as they travel across Floyd County to take on Pepperell in a region contest starting at 6 p.m.