It was a busy day of prep sports action on Tuesday with several local baseball teams earning region wins.
The Rome girls and boys soccer team also went on the road and split at Woodstock. Here are the details on several of the games:
BASEBALL
Rome 6, Creekview 2
The Wolves got a complete-game effort on the mound from Bryson Bridges and a big day at the plate from Josh Ellard to collect a victory in the opener of a three-game Region 6-AAAAAA series on Tuesday at Legion Field.
Rome (10-6, 3-4 6-AAAAAA) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead and Bridges settled in from there. In total he pitched seven innings for the win as he allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts.
After Creekview scored a run in the top of the fifth to pull within a run, the Wolves' bats responded with four in the bottom of the inning to give Bridges a little more cushion.
Ellard finished 2-for-4 at the dish with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Rome offense. Bryson Thacker also had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Reece Fountain went 2-for-3. Chaz Moore contributed a hit and scored a run, Braxton Wade had an RBI and Jeremiah Farrer drew a walk and scored two runs.
Rome will complete the three-game series on Friday at Creekview with a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.
Darlington 9, Trion 1
The Tigers opened a three-game region series in style with a convincing win on the road.
Darlington (9-8, 4-3 7-A Division I) got a complete-game effort from Hill Shropshire to lead the way as the righty went seven innings and allowed one unearned run on just two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Shrophshire was also important at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Briant Powell added a pair of hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs, and Talan Shirey drove in two and scored two.
Bagley Larry also had a hit and an RBI. Slade Clevenger contributed a hit, two walks and three runs scored, and Tommy Bethel had a hit and scored two runs.
Darlington will be back on its home field on Thursday to host Trion for the second game of the series starting at 4 p.m.
Model 11, North Murray 0
The Devils easily dispatched of visiting North Murray thanks to a big offensive day for a run-rule shortened region win.
Model (12-3, 4-0 7-AA) scored four in the first, added four in the third and then scored three in the fourth before getting North Murray out in the fifth to end the game early.
Jace Armstrong had a homer, a double and three RBIs to lead the bats. The senior also pitched a shortened complete-game for the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Drake Swiger and Winston Cash each added a pair of hits and two RBIs, and Brant Pace had two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Cooper Dean also had a hit, two stolen bases and scored two runs.
Model will complete the three-game series on Friday when it travels to North Murray for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
Armuchee 11, Chattooga 1
Armuchee put up nine runs in the fourth inning and only needed two more in the fifth to earn a mercy-rule shortened win at home in region play on Tuesday.
Chandler Desanto had a hit and an RBI and Jackson Coonley had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Armuchee bats. Luke Lively added a double and two runs scored, and Blake Mathis had a hit and an RBI. Jack Rogers and Blaine Ragland also drove in a run apiece.
Rogers pitched five strong innings to earn the win on the mound as he allowed one run on two hits with 12 strikeouts.
Armuchee was back at home on Wednesday night to once again take on Chattooga. The two teams will wrap up the region series on Thursday at Chattooga at 5 p.m.
SOCCER
Rome boys 7, Woodstock 0
The Wolves led 3-0 at the half and put the game away with four more goals in the final 40 minutes to earn a shutout win in region play on Tuesday.
Rome (7-2-1, 3-1 6-AAAAAA) got a huge game from Steven Paredes with five goals to lead the scoring. Gio Echanique and Ismael Duarte each added one goal, and Daniel Segura and Tyler Garrett both had assists.
Cristian Blanco had a solid game as well as his passing and ball possession was a big part of the win.
Rome is on the road again on Friday to visit Creekview for a region matchup starting at 7 p.m.
Woodstock girls 3, Rome 1
The Lady Wolves came up short in a region road loss on Tuesday.
Scoring the lone goal for Rome (3-10, 0-4 6-AAAAAA) was Ashley Morales, and Lily Strickland had the assist.
Jamileth Reyes recorded 12 saves in goal for Rome, who will host Creekview on Friday at 7 p.m. in another region game.