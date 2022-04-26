The 7-AA schedule featured some competitive games and impressive individual performances with several local players and teams contributing to those.
With all that now finished for the spring and teams in the state tournament, the best from the region was honored recently with the naming of the 7-AA All-Region Teams for both the boys and the girls.
The Model girls, who made a trip to the second round of the Class AA State Tournament, led the way with seven total selections split amongst the First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention.
First-Team picks for the Lady Devils were sophomore forward Sophie Lawing, senior midfielder Ashley Vicente, sophomore defender Madison Parker and senior defender Lizzie Ely. Junior defender Jayde Brewer and junior goalkeeper Emma Couch were both named to the Second Team, and junior goalkeeper Ryli Howe rounded out the Model contingent on Honorable Mention.
On the boys side, Coosa and Model each had six total selections, and each had four players picked to the First Team. Among those First-Team selections were Eagles Geo Orellana (Jr., F), Brady Williams (Sr., Mid), Wesley Ordonez (Sr., Mid) and Gavyn Williams (Jr., Def) and Devils John Ramseur (Sr., F), Liam Marshall (Sr., Mid), Jack Robinson (Jr., Def) and Will Burnes (Sr., GK).
Coosa's George Leon (Jr., GK) and Model's Elijah Marshall (Soph., Mid) earned Second Team honors, and Coosa's Maiky Velasquez (Soph., F) and Model's Jonathan Ogle (Soph., F) were each named Honorable Mention.
The Pepperell boys were well represented also with five total players honored, and they were led by First-Team pick Steven Villatoro (Jr., Mid). Dragons on the Second Team included senior forward Kenneth Rivas and sophomore defender Isreal Perez-Lopez, and junior midfielder Alan Reyes and sophomore goalkeeper Elliot Goggans earned Honorable Mention nods.
The Coosa girls were led by senior forward Madison Ingram on the First Team, and Isabelle Phillips (Jr., F) and Lexie Graham (Jr., Def) were each picked to the Second Team. Junior goalkeeper Emma Lukas completed the Lady Eagles' selections on Honorable Mention.
The Pepperell Lady Dragons had a pair of players honored, including Second-Team pick Rolmi Ruano (Sr., Def) and Honorable Mention pick Trista Ely (Sr., GK).
Gordon Central senior Charley Garcia and Fannin County senior Kinsley Sullivan were named the boys and girls 7-AA Players of the Year, respectively, and Gordon Central's Matt Wiley and Fannin County's Nancy Jessen were selected as boys and girls 7-AA Coaches of the Year.