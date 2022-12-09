Model finished the 2022 season strong, taking the No. 2 spot in Region 7-AA and hosting a first-round playoff game, and several players stepped up big to make that happen.
The fellow coaches in the region took notice as it was evident when the 7-AA All-Region Team was announced this week. The Blue Devils had numerous players picked led by a pair of First-Team honorees, Hunter Cleveland and Daniel Jolly. Cleveland, a senior offensive lineman was selected to the First Team Offense while Jolly, a senior defensive lineman, was named to the First Team Defense.
Model had a pair of players named to the Second Team Offense with those being junior quarterback Jake Sanders and junior offensive lineman Riley Davis while junior defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, senior linebacker Joey Samples and sophomore defensive back Chrisden Dublin each earned a spot on the Second Team Defense.
A total of nine Model players were named Honorable Mention. Those selections were Jermaine Campbell (RB, Sr.), Amir Pinkard (Athlete, Jr.), Keith Sprayberry (WR, Jr.), Brant Pace (LB, Sr.), Dillon Silver (LB, Sr.), Javon Samples (LB, Jr.), Riley Chapman (DB, Jr.), Grayson Phillips (OL, Sr.) and Reggie Gamble (Athlete, Jr.).
Top honors in the region went to Rockmart head coach Biff Parson (Coach of the Year), Rockmart's Dennis Sims (Co-Athlete of the Year), North Murray's Seth Griffin (Offensive Player of the Year), Rockmart's Brent Washington (Defensive Player of the Year) and Corbin Davenport (Co-Athlete of the Year).