The depth and talent of the entire athletic program at Rome High was on full display on Tuesday afternoon as seven soon-to-be-graduating seniors signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level across multiple sports.
A special signing ceremony was held at Rome's College and Career Academy as the coaches, family, friends and administration celebrated the athletes' accomplishments as they each made their official commitment to the schools of their choice. Rome athletic director Chris Boden started the festivities with an introduction and talked about the work that was put in not only by the specific athlete themselves but those around them that served as a support system from families to coaches to teammates.
Each individual head coach then introduced their athlete and gave some info on what it took to get them to this point as well as where they would be going to play.
Those that signed on Tuesday included Bryson Hill, Tyson Warren, Grace Buck, Anniyah Williams, Lucia Loarca, Ta'Emmica "Pink" Nation and Trenishia "NeNe" Adams.
Hill, who was introduced by Rome head football coach John Reid, signed to play football with Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn. and said he was excited for his signing day to come and to get his next chapter officially started.
"I feel like this is a big accomplishment...I get to take my athletic career to the next level and better myself as an athlete and a person," said Hill. "I'm going to get a good education (at Cumberland). I really like the campus. It's not too small or too big, and I don't think I will have a lot of distractions so I can focus on school and football. I really thing it's going to be a good place to be."
Rome head boys basketball coach John McFather introduced Warren, who made his choice to be part of the basketball program at Snead State Community College in Boaz, Ala. He said he is ready to see what he can do with the opportunity in front of him.
"I'm excited for this opportunity, and I want to take full advantage of what God has blessed me with," said Warren. "I feel really good about this decision, and I'm ready to see where it takes me."
Buck made history as the first Rome High female golfer to sign a scholarship to play at the collegiate level as she will continue her career at Reinhardt University in Waleska. Rome head golf coach Meg McCord, who also played collegiately at Reinhardt, introduced Buck and talked about how much work she has put in to improve.
"This means a lot to be the first girl golfer at Rome to sign," said Buck. "I'm really excited to go to Reinhardt. My coach went there so she helped me get in contact with them, they offered and I think it is a really good choice for me."
Williams, who also played basketball while at Rome, signed a track and field scholarship with Clark Atlanta University on Tuesday. Rome head track coach Nick Bridges introduced her at the ceremony and said she has done a lot for the program during her time in high school but still has a lot more potential to grow and develop into an even better performer in college. Williams said she is happy to get the chance to continue her career at Clark Atlanta where things worked out for the best for her.
"It feels good to get a scholarship to do what I love...I get to run track on the college level," said Williams. "I wanted to go to an HBCU, and I was planning on going to Spelman because I had already been accepted there. Then I got the track offer from Clark Atlanta, and I thought it was perfect for me."
Bridges also introduced Loarca, who was an important part of both the cross country and track team at Rome. She signed to compete at Kennesaw State University after a stellar high school career.
"This means a lot because my whole support system is right there with me," said Loarca. "That's the biggest thing I want to do is make my family, coaches and teammates proud. (Kennesaw State) made me feel at home and felt like a second family when I went to visit."
Rome head girls basketball coach Thomas McAboy talked about a pair of players that signed on Tuesday as Nation and Adams each will continue to play basketball at the next level. Nation signed with Chattanooga State Community College while Adams signed with Oakwood University in Huntsville, Ala.
"(Chattanooga State) really made me feel welcomed," said Nation. "I loved the atmosphere. The coaches were really heart-warming, and that's when I knew I wanted to make that my home for the next two years."
"My dream has always been to go to the next level to play basketball," added Adams of her signing with Oakwood. "I really loved the school on my visit, and I bonded with the coaches. I'm looking forward to being there and continuing to play basketball."
The seven signees and the rest of the Rome High senior class will have their graduation ceremony on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Barron Stadium.