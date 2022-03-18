On a night the Armuchee girls celebrated its seniors, every single one figured prominently in the Lady Indians’ 10-0 thrashing of Region 6-A Public foe Bowdon at Ben Brady Field at Shorter University.
“We’ve got seven seniors. Four of them are regular starters, but tonight we started all of the seniors. We got goals out of just about everybody, so I think it was a good night for the seniors,” Armuchee head coach Donald Bettler said.
Some of the biggest cheers of the night came on second-half goals, featuring a couple of seniors who don’t normally get chances to score. Chloe Hakala, who typically plays center back on defense, shifted to a forward role with the Lady Indians (7-2, 3-0 in 6-A Public) holding a big lead. She wasted little time in making the most of her offensive opportunity, pouncing on a loose ball in the box before dribbling past a defender and slotting the ball into the lower left corner for the goal and eliciting a raucous cheer from the crowd.
Less than a minute later, senior Kiley Smith got in on the scoring action when she swiped a ball from a Lady Red Devil defender and then placed a nice shot into the lower left corner of the net. The score upped the Indians’ lead to 7-0.
Hakala proved opportunistic as well when a canon of a shot off Malone Christens’ left foot rebounded off the keeper straight to Hakala who tapped the ball back into the unoccupied side of the goal to extend the lead to 8-0.
After Christen fed a nice pass to Alejandra Aldana for a goal in the 69th minute and a 9-0 lead, she helped finish the scoring by finding Delaney Steen who ended the game by mercy rule with a goal.
Steen typically occupies the net for the Lady Indians, but midway through the second half she switched to forward for a chance at a goal. Steen actually touched the ball more at forward than she had as keeper, because Steen and the Lady Indians’ defense didn’t allow a single shot on target all night. Steen’s goal brought a loud round of applause and celebration from players, as the referees whistled the game over.
Christen played the role of apex predator throughout the contest circling the midfield and the final third like a shark waiting for any opportunity to pounce on loose balls or unsuspecting opposing players. She scored twice in the first half and tallied three assists as well, missing a hat trick by a handful of inches as twice she sent powerful shots into the post where they ricocheted away.
Marissa Kimple opened the scoring on the evening when she corralled a loose ball just outside of the box and rocketed a shot into the top left corner. Kimple also made several long runs in the game, feeding solid passes to teammates and even closed out the evening playing on the Indians’ back line.
Senior Kelsie Burkett scored the second goal of the contest when she headed in a corner kick delivery from Christen. Burkett wore out Bowdon’s backline making run after run down the right side. All told, Armuchee’s offense peppered Bowdon’s goal and keeper with 19 shots on target while not allowing the Lady Red Devils (0-7, 0-3) a single shot on target in the contest.
Armuchee will visit Drew Charter on Tuesday for their next game at 5:30 p.m. in another region contest.
In the Armuchee-Bowdon boys' game later on Thursday night:
Armuchee 10, Bowdon 0
Early in the first half, frustration seemed to ooze from Armuchee’s sidelines. Although the Indians held a slight lead over Bowdon, Armuchee’s boys coach Chase Watterson implored his charges to play better and be more active.
Right after the 20-minute mark in the opening half, Armuchee’s Gabe Dehart jumped down a long ball and punched it into the net, setting off an avalanche of goals for the Indians as they rode the wave to a 10-0 victory over Region 6-A Public opponent Bowdon on Thursday night at Ben Brady Field at Shorter University.
“The first 20 minutes of the game I was upset. It doesn’t matter who our opponent is. This team has times where they are very lethargic. They lack energy. They lack drive, and that was what happened the first 20 minutes,” Armuchee head coach Chase Watterson said.
Something changed right around the 20-minute mark though as the Indians (3-3, 2-1 in 6-A Public) began playing the style their coach had encouraged them to play from the game’s start.
Parker Jenkins scored off a nice cross into the box from Luis Luna at the 21:50 mark, upping the Indians’ lead to 2-0. Luna scored next, racing down the field past four different Bowdon defenders before nailing a shot into the lower left corner of the goal.
Dehart scored another goal shortly after, when he jumped on a loose ball, dribbled past two defenders and slammed a shot into the bottom right corner of the net. Jenkins scored again when he swiped the ball from Bowdon’s keeper and buried it in the unoccupied net.
Trace Harris then slotted a nice pass to Luna for another goal, and Braydon Brown finished the first half scoring whirlwind when he intercepted a clearance attempt at the top of the box and slotted the ball into the lower left corner of the goal.
When the smoke cleared and the halftime horn sounded, the Indians had staked themselves to an 8-0 lead and Watterson’s exhortations from the sidelines had calmed.
“I wouldn’t get frustrated at all if we didn’t see that period of time between 20 and 35 minutes where everything came together,” he said. “The thing is they are capable of a lot, and I’m glad they showed it.”
The Indians scored two more goals early in the second half with Jenkins adding one before Harris ran onto a long ball to score the final goal of the game and hand the Indians a mercy-rule shortened win.
Two Indians recorded hat tricks on the evening with Luna and Jenkins each netting three goals. Armuchee’s defense also stymied all Bowdon (1-5, 0-1) scoring chances with the back line and keeper Ryland Steen snuffing out all shot opportunities.
Although the weather has played havoc with the Indians’ schedule so far this season, Watterson said the team is progressing.
“The weather has killed us. Half of our games have been scratched for rain or field conditions and that has stifled our progress,” he said. “But I’m happy with where we are, and I’m proud of them.”
Armuchee is on the road on Tuesday for another region contest when they travel to Drew Charter for a 7:30 p.m. game.