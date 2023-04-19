On Senior Day at Darlington, the Tigers' game against Christian Heritage hung in the balance in the last inning.
Fittingly, the team's seniors came through in the clutch and left their home field for possibly the last time on a winning note.
Three straight RBI hits in the decisive sixth inning helped Darlington break a 2-2 tie and eventually earn a 6-2 win over the visiting Lions in the Tigers' final regular-season home game of the year.
The win improves the Tigers' overall record to 18-11 heading into the season finale at Christian Heritage on Friday at 5 p.m.
Appropriately, Darlington's rally in the bottom of the sixth was fueled by four of the team's senior starters. Briant Powell had a one-out single to start the rally, while Tommy Bethel's two-out RBI single to center field plated the go-ahead run. Junior Ashton Albers scored on a wild pitch, and seniors Slade Clevenger and Logan Floyd completed the comeback with back-to-back RBI hits to build a four-run cushion.
"I thought we weren't very focused early, but we capitalized on some of their mistakes and got some big two-out hits late," head coach Matt Larry said. "That is what we talked to the guys about, that you have to make the most of your opportunities. Good teams are able to do that, and we want to do that more consistently."
That sentiment was echoed by one of the senior heroes of the game, the shortstop Bethel.
"Christian Heritage has been a rival of ours, and every game we play against them, no matter the sport, seems to go down to the wire," Bethel said. "It was an awesome win because we had the feeling in the later innings that the game could go either way. Logan did a great job pitching out there, and he fights hard for us every inning. We were able to make the most of our chances and get some big hits late, and that got us those four runs. It was a great way to go out, being our last home game, but it's a bittersweet feeling because of all the great memories we've had here."
Floyd had a gutsy performance in his last regular-season start of the year. After an uncharacteristic beginning, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) in the first two innings, he settled down and plowed through the Lions' lineup the rest of the way. He sat down 13 straight batters at one point from the second through the sixth innings, he didn't allow another hit until the top of the seventh inning and he sat down Christian Heritage in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
He reached his pitch count with one out in the seventh, and he left the game having gone 6 and 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking two and only allowing one extra-base hit.
Hill Shropshire came on to pitch the last of the seventh, striking out two of the three batters he faced to leave the bases loaded and preserve the win.
Christian Heritage (10-12) took the early lead in the game, when Luke Wagner singled and later came around to score on an error. The Lions' only other run came on an RBI groundout by Brennan Corn in the second inning.
Darlington got two runs of its own in the bottom of the first. Bethel walked, and when Clevenger attempted to move him to second on a sacrifice bunt, an errant throw to first allowed him to reach safely. Floyd then hit a ball to shortstop that could have been a tailor-made double play, but a bobble at short and then a wild throw to first caused chaos on the bases. Bethel scored easily and Floyd and Clevenger found themselves safe at second and third.
Talan Shirey followed with an RBI single that plated Clevenger and gave Darlington a 2-1 lead.
After Christian Heritage tied it in the second inning, it became a pitcher's duel between Floyd and the Lions' Jackson Locke. The freshman righty was the tough-luck loser, giving up just the one hit -- Shirey's single -- until there was one out in the fifth. He finished the day pitching 5 and 2/3 innings, giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits, with two strikeouts, three walks, one hit batter and one wild pitch.
At the plate, Christian Heritage got two hits each from Wagner and Lane Doran.
Darlington was led by Bethel, who went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored from his leadoff spot. Clevenger, Floyd, Shirey, Powell and Albers each collected a hit.
With the Tigers' region seeding and playoff fate still to be determined, Bethel said non-region games like Tuesday's can only help his team be mentally ready for the postseason.
"Baseball comes down to pitching, hitting and running, and we made the most of our chances today," he said. "We had some pressure situations there in the sixth and seventh innings, and I think that was a good thing for us to face as we prepare for the state playoffs."