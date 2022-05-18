It was a day of celebration on Wednesday at Coosa High as three seniors signed athletic scholarships during a special ceremony in the school's library in front of family, coaches, teammates and friends.
The trio of Tiana Miller, Madison Ingram and Brady Williams each made their college choices official as they will continue their careers on the next level at various schools.
Miller signed a volleyball scholarship with Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Ga., and Ingram and Williams both signed soccer scholarships with Rock Valley College in Rockford, Ill.
Miller said of her signing: "I'm really surprised because I didn't think I would get this chance, but this blessing just fell in my lap. I got lucky because when I was playing with my club team, the Brewton-Parker coach was there. We had a conversation about the chance to play there, and this blessing came out of nowhere.
"(Brewton-Parker) is a small private Christian school, and I did some research on it and it is really diverse and has a lot of people from everywhere. Then the opportunity to play volleyball there too really sold me. The coach is amazing, and it just felt like family.
"I've been looking forward to graduating and going to college for as long as I can remember, and the fact that I get to go there, get a scholarship and play volleyball is amazing."
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Miller (seated, center) are (seated, from left) mother Renee Miller, father Eric Miller, (standing, from left) Coosa High assistant volleyball coach Luke Myers, Coosa High head volleyball coach Hannah Harmon and Coosa High athletic director Jeff Shiflett.
Ingram said of her signing: "I always dreamed since I started soccer of playing in college, and once our season ended this year, it was really the sport that I missed the most. I was really excited when the (Rock Valley) coach contacted me. It means a lot to sign this scholarship.
"Everyone I've come in contact with (at Rock Valley) is super nice and made me feel at home. I did some virtual tours, and it's just beautiful up there. I really feel comfortable going there.
"The end of high school came a little too fast, but I'm really excited to start college. It's a feeling of excitement knowing I'm starting something new there and going to be able to meet new people."
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Ingram (seated, second from right) are (seated, from left) mother Misty Ingram, sister Rhiane Wingo, father Jonathan Ingram, (standing, from left) Coosa High head soccer coach Luke Myers, grandmother Diane Reynolds, grandfather Paul Reynolds, sister Kinsley Ingram and Coosa High athletic director Jeff Shiflett.
Williams said of his signing: "It feels good to move on to the next level and continue playing soccer. That's really what I wanted to do so I'm just trying to keep my dreams going.
"The coaching staff was super nice and feels like family. Overall, the team was fun to be around, the training facilities are great and it's a great environment.
"It's good to move on to college now that high school is over...looking forward to bigger and better things. I know I'll meet new people and new friends. I'm looking forward to it."
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Williams (seated, center) are (seated, from left) mother Celena Williams, father Dave Williams, (standing, from left) Coosa High athletic director Jeff Shiflett, Coosa High assistant soccer coach Chandler Hubbard, brother Gavyn Williams, coach Ricky Medlock and Coosa High head soccer coach Ruben Maldonado.