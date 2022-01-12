After a slow start that saw Coosa score just six points in the first quarter, the Eagles turned it up in the second quarter to take control of Tuesday's matchup at region rival Pepperell and hold steady from there for a 59-36 victory to remain unbeaten in 7-AA play.
Coosa (8-4, 4-0 in 7-AA) trailed the Dragons 8-6 after the opening quarter but quickly got the offense going after that, putting up a big second quarter to outscore host Pepperell 26-8 in the period to build a double-digit lead at 32-16 at the half. The Dragons (4-9, 1-3) never got the deficit lower than 16 from that point on in the game.
"I knew it would take a little while for us to adjust to (Pepperell's) 1-3-1 defense, but we did a good job staying in the game and not getting down in that first quarter," said Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis. "We had a sluggish start and weren't shooting it very good, but we knew Pepperell had started games like that before and we just had to hang in there until we got going a little bit. We did a good job in the second quarter once we recognized what we needed to do against their defense, and our press worked a little to help that too. We made some shots and started to play a little looser."
After keeping the Dragons around the 16-point deficit threshold with the teams trading baskets for the opening half of the third quarter, Coosa was able to completely put the game away with a 14-0 run to end the third to push their lead to 55-25 and force the mercy-rule shortened fourth quarter.
Pepperell continued to battle to the end, outscoring Coosa 11-4 in the final period, but by then the hole was simply too big to dig out of as reserves played for the majority of the final stretch of the game.
Joseph Richardson had a big night offensively for the Eagles to lead the way with a game-high 25 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. The junior really got his team's offense going with 14 points in the second quarter to help Coosa swing the momentum back in their favor. He added the rest of his total in the third to help seal the win.
"(Joseph) has got good vision, a great shot and can take it to the goal too," said Lewis. "All of our guards can shoot it and penetrate too. They can get into the lane to score or drive and dish to someone else for a good look. That's a good strength to have for your offense."
Landon Tate added 11 points for Coosa, and Zaire Philyaw was the third scorer in double figures with 10.
Pepperell's offense was led by Kaleb Buck and Eliot Goggans with eight points apiece. Cody Waller added seven, and DJ Rogers contributed six.
The win keeps the Eagles unbeaten in region play with a big challenge ahead on Friday when they host Chattooga at 7:30 p.m.
"We know the real test is on Friday when we play against Chattooga," said Lewis. "Them and Model have been the top two teams in the region the past few years so we know this is going to be a tough one. We've still got some improving to do, but it will be on our court on Friday so I'm hoping we can give them a battle at least."
The Dragons are once again at home on Friday when they host another local region rival as they take on Model at 7:30 p.m.