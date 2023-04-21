Drew Charter challenged Model numerous times throughout the evening on Thursday in the second round of the Class AA State Soccer Playoffs, grabbing an early lead and tying the contest early in the second half.
But each time, the Blue Devils dug deep, made some key plays and ended up persevering with a 4-2 win at Model.
The key moments for the Devils came in the second half. Model carried a 2-1 lead into halftime, but the Eagles evened the contest in the 43rd minute when Rhyland O’Neill managed to head the ball into the net, tying the game at 2-2.
Nine minutes later Model defender Dakota Sapp turned in a huge defensive play, as he positioned himself on the goal line and blocked a would-be Eagles goal to preserve the tie.
“Dakota comes to work every day. He’s not the most gifted soccer player, but he’s going to give you everything he has,” Model coach Donnie Mendence said. “He is going to win every ball in the air. I know with him in the back, they aren’t going to get by him.”
Model’s offense, which had numerous chances on the evening, struck when Grayson Davis managed to corral a high ball in the box and send his shot into the bottom left corner of the goal to give the Blue Devils a 3-2 lead in the 69th minute.
A minute later, Model keeper Tanner Couey made another big defensive play with a diving save on a header, keeping the Eagles from tying the game in the 70th minute.
“Tanner has impressed me all year. We came into the year with our keeper injured. Tanner came in and every single game he is like a sponge,” Mendence said. “We tell him that he has to get better at things, and he soaks it all in and does it. He does a great job for our program.”
The save helped lead to a breakaway and Model’s Brennan Dial placed a near-perfect pass between a defenders legs to Zeke Donner, who placed a shot into the lower left corner of the goal, upping the lead to 4-2 in the 71st minute.
“It’s an amazing win. As soon as the game started we knew we could play with this team and could win. We got scored on but nothing changed. They tied us late and we got two more,” Model’s Jack Robinson said. “Everybody kept saying keep your head up. I never doubted we could do it.”
Model’s defense shut down a couple of Eagles' scoring opportunities in the final nine minutes, and the Blue Devils ran out the clock to grab their 13th consecutive victory and move into the Class AA state quarterfinals next week.
The opening half seemed to be in Model’s favor early, as the Blue Devils just missed on three or four key attempts in the game’s first 10 minutes until Drew Charter’s Isaiah Rashid sent an angled shot into the box and the goal to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.
Model delivered the equalizer in the 28th minute when Robinson sent a long throw-in into the box, and Wyatt Patterson managed to get his head on the ball and send it into the lower left corner of the goal to knot the score at 1-1.
Robinson’s throw-ins travel super long in the air and are many times almost like having a corner kick.
“Back when I was about eight or nine my older brother played Arsenal with the YMCA, and my dad and I would just work on throw-ins at practice. I don’t know why, but it’s obviously helped a little bit,” he said. “When I get to throw the ball in near the goal there is always a chance it’s going to go in, because we have Wyatt Patterson a heat-seeking missile over there, Grayson (Davis) is like 6-8, you’ve got Lakin (Dancause), he’s got a head full of steam so throw ins are always recipes for goals for us.”
Three minutes later a foul in the box handed the Blue Devils a penalty kick, and Jonathan Ogle wasted no time in slamming the ball into the lower left corner of the goal, upping the Blue Devils to a 2-1 lead.
The win moves Model’s record to 15-3-1 and more importantly pushes it into the Class AA State Quarterfinals against Pierce County next week. With the Devils being the higher seed, they will host the elite eight matchup.
“This is phenomenal. This is only the second time in history that Model has done this. We’re taking it one step at time. Having the game at home will be nice but Pierce County is a phenomenal team,” Mendence said. “We’re going to have work. They might be better, but we just need to outwork them, maybe get a goal off a throw-in or a corner kick like we have been doing.”