A full slate of postseason basketball awaits local fans on Saturday, including one team contending for a state championship and three others battling in the second round to keep their seasons alive.
The Unity Christian Lady Lions will be in Macon to take on Horizon Christian Academy in the GAPPS state championship game while the Darlington girls, Darlington boys and Model boys are all at home for matchups in the second round of their respective GHSA state tournaments.
Here is a look at each of the four contests and what to expect:
GAPPS State Championship Game
Unity Christian girls (21-7) vs. Horizon Christian Academy (25-2)
GAME INFO: The game will be played Saturday starting at 12 p.m. at the Academy for Classical Education in Macon
SEEDS: Unity Christian is the No. 1 seed from its region; Horizon Christian is the No. 1 seed from its region
STATE RANKINGS: Unity Christian — No. 8 in the MaxPreps GAPPS rankings; Horizon Christian — No. 2.
UNITY CHRISTIAN INFO: The Lady Lions have won 13 straight games as they haven't suffered a loss since the calendar turned to 2013. … Unity Christian is in the state championship game for the second straight year after falling to Arlington Christian last February to finish as state runners-up. … The Lady Lions have relied heavily on their stingy defense this season as they have given up an average of 33.5 points per game.
HORIZON CHRISTIAN INFO: The Lady Warriors have won eight straight going into Saturday's game with seven of those wins by double digits and one by forfeit. … Horizon Christian has averaged 51.9 points per game while allowing just 26.3 points per game this season. … They are in the state championship game in their first year in the GAPPS after competing in the Atlanta Athletic Conference last season.
Class A Division I Second Round
Mount Pisgah Christian (20-8) at Darlington (24-3)
GAME INFO: The game will be played Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
SEEDS: Darlington is the No. 1 seed from Region 7-A Division I; Mount Pisgah Christian is the No. 2 seed from Region 6-A Division I.
STATE RANKINGS: Darlington — No. 5 in the MaxPreps Class A Division I rankings; Mount Pisgah — No. 3.
DARLINGTON INFO: The Tigers have won eight straight games and 15 of their last 16 going into the second-round matchup. … Darlington is in the second round for the second time in the last three seasons. … They have averaged 66.3 points per game this season while allowing just 40.8 points per game.
MOUNT PISGAH INFO: The Patriots lost in the first round last season but were state champions in Class A Private in 2020-21. … Mount Pisgah has won eight of its last 10 games heading into Saturday's matchup. … They have averaged 64.4 points per game and given up 56.2 per game this season.
WHAT’S NEXT: The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of the Heard County-Irwin County game in the Class A Division I third round.
Class A Division I Second Round
Galloway (24-5) at Darlington (23-5)
GAME INFO: The game will be played Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.
SEEDS: Darlington is the No. 1 seed from Region 7-A Division I; Galloway is the No. 2 seed from Region 6-A Division I.
STATE RANKINGS: Darlington — No. 8 in the MaxPreps Class A Division I rankings; Galloway — No. 2.
DARLINGTON INFO: The Lady Tigers have won five straight and 11 of its last 12 going into Saturday's game. … Darlington is in the second round for the fourth time in the past five seasons after a rare first-round exit last year. … A key for the Lady Tigers has been their stingy defense as they have allowed just 33.1 points per game this season.
GALLOWAY INFO: The Lady Scots are in the second round for the fourth straight season after going all the way to the final four the last two seasons. … Galloway averages 63.4 points per game any only gives up 39 points per game. … They have won eight of their last nine games going into Saturday.
WHAT’S NEXT: The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of the Screven County-Pelham game in the Class A Division I third round.
Class AA Second Round
Washington (18-10) at Model (21-4)
GAME INFO: The game will be played Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
SEEDS: Model is the No. 1 seed from Region 7-AA; Washington is the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AA.
STATE RANKINGS: Model — No. 12 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Washington — No. 15.
MODEL INFO: The Devils are in the second round for the fourth straight season after making a run to the elite eight last year. … Model has won five straight and 15 out of its last 16 games. … They have scored 63.4 points per game this season while allowing 49.1 per game.
WASHINGTON INFO: The Bulldogs have won four of five and seven of their last nine games. … Washington has been in several close games this season as they score 63 points per game and allow 57.9 per game. … They are in the second round after missing the playoffs entirely the last two seasons.
WHAT’S NEXT: The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of the Putnam County-Dodge County game in the Class AA third round.