There is always some good and some bad when a team takes its first live reps in a preseason scrimmage, and three local teams each went through that on Friday.
Model, Pepperell and Coosa each saw their players get the chance to compete against a different opponent with a mixed bag of results. The Devils hosted Sonoraville, the Eagles hosted Soddy-Daisy (Tenn.) and the Dragons hosted both North Murray and Cartersville for exhibitions on Friday and gave the home fans and coaches a little glimpse of where they were as a team following a couple weeks of practice.
Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt said his team made some mistakes against the Phoenix, as the home team trailed 21-0 when the game was delayed due to lightning in the third quarter, but they will get right back to work in order to continue preparations for the regular season.
“Offensively, we had too many self-inflicted mistakes...Missed assignments, bad snaps, missed blocks and turnovers,” said Hunnicutt. “Two turnovers led to a very short field for a very good quarterback from Sonoraville, and they did what good teams are supposed to do and capitalized. If we are going to be a great defense, we have to handle the adversity of field situations. Most importantly, get off the field on third and fourth downs when the chains are in our favor.
“I did like the way we flew around and tackled on defense, but again were unable to pressure their quarterback on obvious passing downs. Region play is over five weeks away, and we are going to improve week to week.”
For the Eagles, the defense had some strong stops against visiting Soddy-Daisy, and the offense was able to punctuate a long drive just before the half thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by DJ Hames, which made it 7-6 at the time. Coosa head coach Joey Mathis said his team now has a bench mark as far as where they can improve from and also some film on everyone to point out what they did right and what they did wrong.
“Biggest thing for us was to get some of the new faces on film and get into a competitive situation and get that on film,” said Mathis. “Overall it was a good night for us and our program. Kids were excited to see another team on the field. Our effort and attitude was great, and those are things we have been working hard on and we preach as a program. Lots to clean up headed into Week 1 but, but lots of positives to build on for sure.”
Model and Pepperell will both play another preseason scrimmage on Friday with the Devils traveling to LaFayette and the Dragons visiting Dalton. Both of those scrimmages are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Armuchee and Darlington will also see preseason action on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as the Indians host Temple and the Tigers visit Callaway for both teams’ only scrimmages before opening the regular season on Aug. 19.
Rome, which had its preseason scrimmage canceled last Friday at Kell, will play an intrasquad scrimmage this Friday at Barron Stadium. It will be a full afternoon of action for the Wolves program as the 6th-graders will take on the 7th-graders at 4:30 p.m., the 7th-graders vs. 8th-graders will follow at 5 p.m., 8th vs. 9th at 5:30 p.m., 9th vs. 10th at 6 p.m., varsity special teams reps at 6:30 p.m. and the varsity offense vs. varsity defense at 6:45 p.m.