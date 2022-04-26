The 2022 Southern Athletic Association softball championship series will be hosted by the Berry Vikings this weekend at Kay Williams Field.
Birmingham-Southern emerged as the top team in the pod-style conference tournament last weekend, beating Millsaps 8-1 securing their spot as the No. 2 team in the championship series.
The Vikings defeated Hendrix twice, maintaining their No. 1 ranking in the conference and as the top team heading into the weekend.
Game 1 will start at 4 p.m. on Friday at Kay Williams Field, where the Vikings will be the designated home team.
On Saturday, Game 2 will start at 1 p.m. where Panthers will be the home team. Game 3 will start at 3:30 p.m. where Berry will be back in the home team spot for the final game.
In other recent Berry sports news:
TENNIS
Berry women beat Centre in regular-season finale
The Berry Vikings women's tennis team bounced back from their first conference loss with a 5-1 win over in-conference rival Centre College Sunday in Rome, Ga., as part of Southern Athletic Association play.
Lines one and two of the doubles matches secured wins for the Vikings, with Allison Ivey and Juliana Mascagni scorching their line one opponent by score of 8-0. Kathryn Barker and Lauren Masteller followed suite with an 8-3 win in line two.
In line one of the singles sets, Ivey continued her dominance by securing her first set by score of 6-1. Her opponent made the second set close, but Ivey held on to secure the line win with a set score of 7-5.
In line two, Barker fell in her first set by score of 6-1 but made a comeback in the second set (6-2) to tie the line up. Barker ultimately won the tie-breaker set to give the Vikings the point for the morning. Adelle Yanez wrapped the match up with 6-2, 6-3 set wins in line four.
The Vikings finish the regular season with a 5-1 conference record and a 9-4 overall record. The team will be back in action on April 29 in Murfeesboro, Tenn. for the Southern Athletic Association tournament.
Doubles competition
1. Allison Ivey and Juliana Mascagni (BC) def. Katharine Sherman and Hannah Doherty (CC) 8-0
2. Kathryn Barker and Lauren Masteller (BC) def. Ella Rueff and Lainey Hill (CC) 8-3
3. Caroline Lancaster and Maddy Trinh (CC) def. Adelle Yanez and Emma Kruger (BC) 8-6
Singles competition
1. Allison Ivey (BC) def. Katharine Sherman (CC) 6-1, 7-5
2. Kathryn Barker (BC) def. Ella Rueff (CC) 1-6, 6-2, 1-0
3. Adelle Yanez (BC) def. Lainey Hill (CC) 6-2, 6-3
Vikings fall to Centre to wrap regular season
The Berry Vikings men's tennis team fell to Southern Athletic Association rival Centre College Colonels in the last regular season match by score of 5-0 Sunday in Rome, Ga.
Fant Smith and Bohdan Higley gave the Vikings their best chance for putting points on the scoresheet in line three of the doubles matches. Playing close to their opponent with a score of 7-8, Smith and Higley forced a tie-breaker set. The pair eventually fell in that set, giving the line win to the Colonels.
Fant continued to play competitive tennis in line four of the singles matches, playing a close first set. Connor Murphy also represented the Vikings in line five of the singles matches.
The Vikings wrap up their regular season with a 1-5 conference record and an 4-11 overall record. They will appear next in the Southern Athletic Association tournament in Murfeesboro, Tenn., this Friday.