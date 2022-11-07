Model's Simon Schabort showed once again that he is in a class of his own on Saturday as the Devils' senior dominated the field at the Class AA State Meet in Carrollton to claim an individual state title and lead his team to a runner-up finish.
Schabort ran the tough state course in a time of 16:16.51 to cross the finish line more than a minute ahead of the second-place runner, which was Jackson Scruggs, of Athens Academy, who had a time of 17:22.16.
"From the time the gun went off, Simon had a determined smile on his face," said Model head coach Paige Reece. "You could see him taking in the moment all the way through the finish line."
Schabort's finish spearheaded a stellar overall day for Model's team as it took runner-up honors in the team results. The Devils had a score of 119 for second place behind Athens Academy with 70. Jeff Davis finished third with 133.
Eli Moon ran a strong race for Model, placing sixth with a time of 17:55.76. Owen Fincher was next up in 26th with an 18:51.08, and Max Couch (43rd, 19:30.01) and Elijah Marshall (47th, 19:34.00). Carson Holder and Thomas Goggans also completed the state meet with finishes of 62nd (20:04.13) and 78th (20:22.83), respectively.
"It was a great morning for a race on Saturday," said Reece. "As we gathered around to get on the bus at 5:15 am heading to Carrollton, the team seemed to have a determined focus. I think we were all excited to see what the State meet held for us. It did not disappoint.
"Each one of the boys followed with peak performances the entire race with some incredible finishes. Eli Moon had a great finish with taking sixth-place and passing two guys at the end. Owen Fincher had a great race with grabbing a top 25 spot. Max Couch and Elijah Marshall also had key finishes with passing at least four guys right at the end. That effort shows great heart. To dig deep and push even harder for your team when you have already ran three hard miles is impressive. It was an amazing race to watch and cheer them on. I am so very proud of each of them. Carson Holder and Thomas Goggans had great finishes as well. They have worked hard and deserve this moment. As a coach, it was a special moment to see their teammates and the Model family cheering them on during the race."
The Lady Devils competed in the Class AA Girls State Meet following the boys and finished in 13th place as a team with a score of 425. Natalie Long had the top time for Model in 24th with a 22:55.70.
Miriam Burnes (76th, 25:34.50) and Morgan Wood (95th, 26:40.90) each placed in the top 100, and Abigail Moon (113th, 27:57.71) and Sarah Katherine Hunt (132nd, 29:06.59) rounded out the team score.
In other action from the state meet on Saturday in Carrollton:
Wright's top-five finish leads Rome in AAAAAA
The Rome boys competed in the Class AAAAAA State Meet on Saturday afternoon in Carrollton and were led by a stellar individual finish from Tucker Wright.
Wright ran an impressive time of 16:36.27 to place fourth individually in the race, capping off a great senior season.
The Wolves had a team score of 321 to place 11th in a very strong field. John Glick was 30th with a 17:44.90, and Bo Bushnell finished 66th with an 18:19.20.
Completing the team score for Rome were Jonah Campbell (102nd, 18:58.24) and Andy Martinez (129th, 19:15.43). Clay Sabino and Malikhi Glover each finished the state course as well in 144th and 156th, respectively.