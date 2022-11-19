Model High senior Simon Schabort signed a track and cross country scholarship Friday with the University of Tennessee.
Schabort said of the signing: “I’m so pumped to get to pursue what I love at the college level, and I’m so glad I get to do it at Tennessee. That is definitely the place for me. I wouldn’t have chosen anywhere else. I’m happy for my next four years, and I’m happy that my family, friends, coaches, teammates and everyone else has helped me get to this point.”
“I visited (Tennessee) unofficially back over the summer, and I already loved the coaches. I loved what they believed in and who they are. And the campus there is awesome. Then when I visited officially and met the team, I knew that was where I wanted to be. The team is a perfect mixture of having fun and getting work done at the same time.”
“I’ve got my last semester of high school left and track coming up. I’m hoping for my best season yet. I’m feeling healthy and fit, and I think having the college decision off my mind that the pressure is off. I can just enjoy running and go out and have fun.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Schabort (seated, center) were (seated, from left) brother Daniel Schabort, father Krige Schabort, mother Caron Schabort, sister Sarah Schabort, (standing, from left) Model High boys track and field coach Mark Jones, running coach Jay Stephenson, Model High cross country coach Paige Reece, Model High principal Kevin Strickland and Model High assistant principal Mike House.