Simon Schabort ended his high school track career in style as he won two state titles, finished as runner-up in another event and was top individual point scorer in all of Class AA at the Class AA State Championships at McEachern High.
Schabort ran to a championship finish in the 1600 meter with a time of 4:13.66 and the 3200 meter with a 9:39.38 and placed second in the 800 meter with a 1:55.28.
His efforts played a big role in the Model boys finishing in third overall in the team standings with 56 points behind only Athens Academy (89.5) and Landmark Christian (86.5).
Along with Schabort's top efforts that gave him the top point scorer at the meet for the second straight year, the Devils had three other top-three finishes and two other top-five finishes. Jeremias Heard placed third in both the shot put (53-3) and discus (158-6), and Daniel Jolly sprinted to a third-place finish in the 100 meter dash (10.83).
A pair of Model's boys relay teams placed in the top five as well with the 4x800 relay team of Thomas Goggans, Owen Fincher, Eli Moon and Schabort was fourth with an 8:27.06 and the 4x200 relay team of Keith Sprayberry, Daniel Jolly, Lakin Dancause and Tryone Edwards was fifth with a 1:30.09.
Jermaine Campbell also placed eighth in the triple jump with a 43-5.5.
Lady Devils finish seventh as a team, 4x400 relay earns runner-up spot
The Model girls finished seventh in the team standings with a total of 29 points and were led by a runner-up finish by its 4x400 meter relay team.
The quartet of Claire Allmon, Natalie Long, Javia Samples and Sydney Sutton ran a time of 4:06.35 to claim second place in the 4x400.
The Lady Devils had six other top-eight finishes, including Reagan Orr taking third in the pole vault with a 9-6. Sydney Sutton placed fourth in the 800 with a time of 22:22.74 as well.
The 4x200 relay team of Samples, Sutton, Claire Littlejohn and Addy Mathis took fifth with a 1:45.32, and Samples was sixth in the 400 with a 59.89.
Rounding out the placers were the 4x100 relay team of Sutton, Samples, Littlejohn and Michelle Ramirez who finished seventh with a 49.88 and Natalie Long who was eighth in the 1600 with a 5:39.03.