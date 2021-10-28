High school cross country runners always look to have their best two races in the final two races of the season, and for Model's Simon Schabort and Coosa's Sophia Cook, half of that mission is now accomplished.
Schabort and Cook ran impressively on Tuesday afternoon at Georgia Highlands College as they out-paced the rest of the field in their respective races to each earn individual region championships at the Region 7-AA Meet.
Schabort took the top spot in the boys' meet with a time of 17:19.83 for the third region title of his career, and with the help of his teammates, including a second-place finish from Zach Mickler with a time of 17:35.95, the Model boys put together several strong efforts to claim the Region 7-AA team title.
"Individually, this is my third title, but the bigger goal today was for our team to win the region title and we were excited to do that," said Schabort. "It was a little colder today and the course was pretty tough, but our team killed it today. With Zach right behind me and us running 1 and 2, that was a great start for our team, and then our other guys ran really great races today."
Behind Schabort and Mickler for Model was Owen Fincher (ninth, 18:38.73), Eli Moon (10th, 18:59.33) and Liam Marshall (11th, 19:00.15) to complete the championship team score of 33. Fannin County was second with 44 points, and Dade County (94) and Coosa (96) rounded out the State-qualifying teams.
"I think our team ran well from top to bottom today," said Model head coach Paige Reece. "This is Zach's first year with us, and he and really all our boys have gotten better as the season has gone on. My proudest moment today was seeing Simon talk to Zach and encourage him during the race. That's the kind of team we have and the kind of leadership we have. This team, including the girls, is one of the hardest working teams I've ever had. They have really bought into our motto of 'No deposit, No reward.' We were excited to see their work pay off today."
In the girls' race on Tuesday, Cook ran away from the pack early and never looked back as she finished ahead of the next runner by more than two minutes with a time of 19:47.75. Her effort was one of three top-10 finishes for the Lady Eagles, who finished as runners-up in the team standings with 46 points behind region champion Fannin County (36). The Model girls were third with 51 points, and Gordon Central was fourth with 114.
"Going into the race, I was nervous because I knew there were other contenders trying to beat me," said Cook. "But I felt really good the first couple miles, and the last mile was tough but I reached my goal of finishing first and winning the region title. And I'm so happy for our team to run like we did and get to go to State. It was a great day for all of us."
Also contributing to the team score for the Coosa girls were Meadow Rose (eighth, 24:23.10), Shelby Nutter (ninth, 24:50.00), Neema Patel (11th, 25:14.68) and Claire Gilreath (18th, 26:06.04).
The Model girls were led by an individual runner-up finish from Jessie Schroeder with a 21:49.25. Sydney Sutton also placed in the top five in fifth with a 22:38.55, and Miriam Burnes (13th, 25:28.02), Allie Calvert (15th, 25:54.01) and Sydney Grace Gowens (16th, 25:57.20) completed the team score.
The Coosa boys put together five strong enough times to finish fourth in the team standings and qualify for State. They were led by Ezra Guerrero in 13th-place with a 19:08.38 and Jesse Holcomb in 14th-place with a 19:10.18. Also contributing to the team score were Robert Headrick (20th, 20:02.68), Johan Alvarez (25th, 20:43.63) and Kaiden Palmer (27th, 20:45.06).
"Both of our teams had people step up today, and all their effort paid off," said Coosa head coach Chris Parker. "We had goals we made before the season, and one of them was to get both teams to State. We did that. And Sophia is now a two-time region champion. It was a good day for us, and we're glad to be able to continue the season at State next week."
The Pepperell girls and boys teams narrowly missed out on earning a trip to the State Meet with the Lady Dragons finishing sixth and the Pepperell boys finishing fifth.
Pepperell's top finisher in the boys' race was Christian Weatherby who took seventh with an 18:17.92. Marcos Maldonado was 22nd with a 20:30.48.
The Lady Dragons' top finisher was Olivia Edwards in 14th with a time of 25:33.99.
The Model and Coosa boys teams will now focus on getting ready for the Class AA State Boys Meet, which will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 in Carrollton. The Model and Coosa girls teams will run in the Class AA State Girls Meet at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 in Carrollton.
"In cross country, you don't want to go into any race over-confident because anything can happen," said Reece. "We've looked at some stuff to prepare and looked at times of other teams, but ultimately you have to focus on how hard you work and having a good attitude. Both of our teams do that, and I'm just blessed to be a part of this team. We're excited to see how we perform at State next week."
"State should be a lot of fun," added Schabort. "I think we are ranked pretty high and have a really good chance going into it. Hopefully we will go kill it there like we did today. We've got a pretty baller team so I know we can do it."