Victaria Saxton’s lifelong basketball journey continued Monday night as the former Model High standout was selected in the third round of the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.
Saxton, who recently completed her fifth season at South Carolina with a third consecutive trip to the Final Four, was picked No. 25 overall by Indiana. She was the fifth South Carolina player to be selected Monday, setting a new program record for most players picked in one draft.
“I can’t even express how thrilled I am for Victaria,” Model head girls basketball coach Sally Echols said. “To see her hard work and dedication to the game pay off on this scale is truly unbelievable. God has given her many gifts, and she is using those to the max. V represents our program, our community and the entire town of Rome in this historical accomplishment in being picked in the WNBA draft in the best possible manner. We are so proud of her and will celebrate every step with her.”
Saxton graduated from Model in 2018 after a dominant career on the court for the Lady Devils. She finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,622 points and averaged a double-double for her career, capped off by a stellar senior season with 24.3 points per game and 14.9 rebounds per game to help Model to a fourth straight region title and trip to the Class AA final four.
Saxton was either Player of the Year of Co-Player of the Year for the Rome News-Tribune all four years of her high school career, to go with Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AA Player of the Year as a junior (2017) and senior (2018).
“My heart just swells with joy for V because of the character of her heart combined with all the work she’s put in,” Echols said. “There really isn’t a better combination of skill sets in todays game. It’s a dream come true for her and a great inspiration to little girls dribbling basketballs across Floyd County.”
Saxton was ranked the No. 47 overall recruit in the country in the 2018 class and No. 6 forward by ESPN before signing with South Carolina. She went on to play five seasons with the Gamecocks and was a part of three SEC regular-season championships, three SEC tournament championships, three NCAA Final Four appearances and the 2022 national championship team.
Saxton was a team captain at South Carolina for the last four seasons and ranks No. 1 in the program’s history in career games played (166) and SEC games played (78) while also being in the top six for the program in career blocked shots (192), career offensive rebounds (365) and career blocked shots in SEC games (96).
“There is just so much debate and talk in the recruiting and now draft process that wants to box a player in. ‘Is she an offensive player or a defensive player?’ Well, the answer for V is yes,” Echols said. “She’s capable of both, but, more importantly, she has the gift of recognizing what her team needs and that’s what she delivers. Again, that is a rare skill in todays game. That qualifies her as an unsung hero to some but not to those she has played for or with.”
Saxton earned her bachelor’s degree from South Carolina last May in criminology and criminal justice and is currently pursuing her master’s in coaching education. She has been described by South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley as “low maintenance, high performance.” Saxton’s description on the South Carolina athletic website says she is a “consummate team player, sacrificing individual glory for team benefit” and also an “invaluable steadying force on the court and in the locker room.”
Saxton will be reunited with college teammate Aliyah Boston in Indiana, as Boston was the No. 1 overall pick in Monday night’s draft. The pair will also join former teammate and Saxton’s former roommate, Destanni Henderson, who was a second-round pick of the Fever in last year’s WNBA draft.
The next stop for Saxton is training camp with Indiana, where she will compete for a spot on the team’s roster. The Fever will then play a preseason game at the Chicago Sky on May 7 before opening the regular season May 19 at home against the Connecticut Sun. They will visit the Atlanta Dream on May 28 for a 3 p.m. tip-off at Gateway Center Arena in College Park.