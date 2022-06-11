Victaria Saxton has been playing basketball as far back as she can remember, and she had big dreams of doing special things on the court at a young age.
It certainly wasn’t an easy journey, but the former Model High standout achieved one of those dreams this past April when she helped the South Carolina Gamecocks to a national championship.
Now that it’s set in that she is a national champion, Saxton has given herself a chance to enjoy that impressive accomplishment, but at the same time, she is still hungry and ready to put in even more hard work to improve her game and achieve future success.
Saxton announced shortly after the end of the Gamecock’s magical season that she would return to Columbia for a fifth year of eligibility as she aims to display more of her skillset for the WNBA scouts and hopefully help the program to another run to a national title.
Recently, Saxton was back in her hometown of Rome to help with the Big Blue Basketball Camp for youth players from ages 5-14. That’s just the kind of person she is according to Model girls head coach Sally Echols who said Saxton is always willing to assist others and give them words of encouragement and advice.
The RN-T caught up with Saxton this week to talk about her whirlwind last several months, her journey overall, what she hopes the future holds and other topics:
RN-T: About two months have passed since the national championship win. Has it really set in yet that you are a national champion?
SAXTON: As soon as the buzzer sounded, and we knew we had it, it was just like, ‘Wow, this is really happening right now. We’re really national champions. We’re really getting to feel this feeling.’ Everything we had done all season, all the hard work, all the dedication, the sacrifices, the commitment, everything had paid off. We felt every bit of that. I feel like I was living in a dream. It was thinking to myself, ‘Was this really happening or are we dreaming right now?’ It was just so cool. It’s just now setting in that I’m a national champion, and it’s crazy to walk around and people are acknowledging me as a national champion. I think about being from Rome, Georgia, a small town, and I’m able to say I’m a national champion. I think that’s really cool and a really big deal for me.”
RN-T: What was this past season like and the build-up to the title run? How much did losing in the Final Four in 2021 motivate you and your teammates?
SAXTON: I feel like last year definitely did give us a mindset of we know what it feels like to get there, but we just have to get past that point. That was something that pushed us all season long. I think coming in we had a group of girls that were ready to go, that wanted to be great, that wanted to win. Everyone’s goal was to win a national championship. Everybody put their personal lives and other stuff that could be a distraction aside and focused on what we had to do to win a national championship. Everybody handled that well and did their part to help us get there.
RN-T: During the celebration the night of the championship game or over the next few days, did you have a chance to sit back and reflect on your basketball journey from where you started as a young kid to now?
SAXTON: I definitely did. I thought about all the times in high school when we got so close and were right there, but never got all the way there (to a state championship). It made me feel really good that I was finally able to make it happen and be a champion. It’s big in my life because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I made it happen.
RN-T: What were the big reasons you decided to come back to South Carolina for a fifth year?
SAXTON: A big reason I decided to come back was just to work on my game for myself. I know at the next level I’ve got to have more of an offensive mindset, not just an offensive mindset, but I need to add that to my game. That’s one thing I’m going back to try to improve is the offensive side of the ball. Everything else I know I can do. I know I can rebound the ball. I know I can block shots. I know I can play defense. So felt like that is something I needed to work on as a player, and not just that, but I get to go back and start my master’s degree. It never hurts to get a higher education especially now while I’m young. That was a big factor, too.
RN-T: How important is the Model and Rome community to you and being able to come back to help out with things like the Big Blue Camp?
SAXTON: I enjoy coming back to support the girls and give back to the community. It’s always exciting to come back and see Big Blue. This is my second year being able to come back and be a part of it. It was really cool to see how much it has grown. Just to see all the girls — there were 150 girls in there. It was really nice to see that and how much it means to them. It makes look back and think that this was me at a certain age. I was the one going to Big Blue. It takes courage and dedication to keep working to find yourself where you want to be.
RN-T: What advice would you give a younger player with big dreams like you had at that age?
SAXTON: I talked to the girls on Monday when I was the guest speaker. I just talked to them about sacrifice and commitment. I told them the different things I’ve had to sacrifice, whether it was my sleep schedule, the way I was eating or just being able to hang out with my friends. I had to sacrifice those things to make sure I was bettering myself. I also would say just getting in the gym and doing the extra work. Don’t just go to practice when it’s time for practice. Go the extra mile. Go do extra. It doesn’t matter what sport it is, whether it’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, track — whatever it is. If you are young, female athlete and want to be great, you have to go do the extra work, make sacrifices and be committed to those sacrifices.
RN-T: What are your goals for the future?
SAXTON: In this next year, I just want to be a better me. I want to improve on the offensive end of the court and continue to grow my game on the things I’m best at. I really want to get better and hear my name called when it’s draft night. I’m going to work hard all season long to make sure that happens.