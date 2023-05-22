After making the team's opening night roster, former Model High standout Victaria Saxton made her official WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever on Friday.
Saxton saw playing time in the Fever's 70-61 loss at home to the Connecticut Sun in the regular season opener, playing just under a minute.
Then in Sunday's 90-71 Fever loss at the New York Liberty, Saxton played a minute again and pulled down her first career rebound.
Next up for Saxton and Indiana is a road trip to Georgia as they will visit the Atlanta Dream on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Dream play their home games at the Gateway Center at College Park and ticket info can be found on the team's website at www.dream.wnba.com. The game will be broadcast on NBATV and Bally Sports Southeast.
Saxton was picked 25th overall in April's WNBA Draft by the Fever after finishing her career at South Carolina. In her five college seasons, the former Lady Devil was a part of three Final Four teams and one national championship with the Gamecocks.
Saxton graduated from Model in 2018, finishing as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,622 points. She averaged a double-double for her career, capped off by a stellar senior season in which she averaged 24.3 points and 14.9 rebounds per game to help Model to a fourth straight region title and trip to the Class AA final four.
Saxton was either Player of the Year of Co-Player of the Year for the Rome News-Tribune all four years of her high school career, to go with Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AA Player of the Year as a junior (2017) and senior (2018).