From the youth courts in Rome and Floyd County to Model High's Woodard Gymnasium to South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena...Victaria Saxton's basketball journey will now continue as she gets the chance to play on the courts at the highest level.
After being drafted 25th overall in April's WNBA Draft following her final season at South Carolina, the former Model standout Saxton earned a spot on the Indiana Fever's opening-night roster following the final training camp cuts this week.
Saxton will make her WNBA debut when the Fever open the regular season on Friday at 7 p.m. when they host the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Saxton played in both preseason games for Indiana as she logged eight minutes in the team's most recent one on May 13 and had two rebounds in a 90-83 win over the Dallas Wings. She also played in the Fever's 81-56 preseason loss to the Chicago Sky as he was on the court for 14 minutes and scored four points to go with one rebound and one block.
She was a team captain the last four seasons and a part of three straight Final Four teams at South Carolina to close out her college career, including the Gamecocks winning the national championship in 2022. Saxton finished No. 1 in the program’s history in career games played (166) and SEC games played (78) while also being in the top six for the program in career blocked shots (192), career offensive rebounds (365) and career blocked shots in SEC games (96).
Saxton graduated from Model in 2018 where she finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,622 points. She averaged a double-double for her career, capped off by a stellar senior season with 24.3 points per game and 14.9 rebounds per game to help Model to a fourth straight region title and trip to the Class AA final four.
Saxton was either Player of the Year of Co-Player of the Year for the Rome News-Tribune all four years of her high school career, to go with Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AA Player of the Year as a junior (2017) and senior (2018).
Saxton and the Fever will visit the Atlanta Dream on May 28 at 3 p.m. at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.