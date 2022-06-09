Victaria Saxton (center) is presented with a framed proclamation for her accomplishments by Floyd County Commissioners Wright Bagby (left) and Rhonda Wallace on Thursday at Big Blue Camp at Model High.
Steven Eckhoff
Victaria Saxton (third from left) poses for a picture with her family after her recognition on Thursday.
Victaria Saxton definitely fits the description of hometown hero as the former Model High standout has had a strong career on the court at South Carolina highlighted by winning a national championship this past season.
On Thursday, Saxton was honored by her hometown as she was presented a special proclamation by the Floyd County Commissioners during the final day of Big Blue Camp at Model High, which she assisted with this week.
County Commissioners Wright Bagby and Rhonda Wallace were on hand for the presentation along with County Manager Jamie McCord. The proclamation recognized Saxton's impressive accomplishments during her career.
Saxton graduated from Model in 2018 where she helped the Lady Devils to four straight region titles. She finished her career as Model's all-time leading scorer with 2,622 points and averaged a double-double for her career.
This past season for South Carolina, the senior averaged 5.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game to help the Gamecocks to the national title. She scored six points, pulled down five rebounds, recorded two steals and had one block during the team's win over UConn in the championship game.
A few days after the championship victory, Saxton announced she would return to South Carolina for the 2022-23 season for her fifth year of eligibility.
Saxton is the daughter of Victor and Consuelo Saxton and has two siblings, sister Charron Woodley and brother VJ Saxton, who were all on hand for the special presentation on Thursday as well.