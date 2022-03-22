Both Victaria Saxton and Anna Claire Atha grew up playing on local courts dreaming of getting the chance to play on the big stage in college.
Right now they are living their dreams.
Both Saxton and Atha's teams are still alive in the NCAA postseason as one of the few squads left competing for a national title. The former Model standout Saxton and her South Carolina Gamecocks have advanced to the NCAA Division I Tournament Sweet 16, and the former Darlington standout Atha and her North Georgia Nighthawks are still alive and getting ready for the NCAA Division II Final Four.
South Carolina, a No. 1 seed, defeated Howard in the first round on Friday in dominant fashion 79-21 and followed that up by taking out Miami in the second round on Sunday with a 49-33 win. With the pair of victories, the Gamecocks advance to take on North Carolina on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Sweet 16 in Greensboro, N.C. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Saxton, a senior forward, contributed in both South Carolina wins in the first two rounds as she tallied eight points and 13 rebounds against Howard and followed that up by pulling down eight rebounds and blocking two shots against Miami.
North Georgia is currently on a 12-game winning streak, most recently defeating Pace University 68-61 on Monday night in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in Birmingham, Ala. The Nighthawks, who won the Peach Belt Conference Tournament in early March, defeated Columbus State, Carson-Newman and Lander University in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional March 11-14 to clinch their trip to the Elite Eight.
Following the win over Pace on Monday, North Georgia will now take on Western Washington in the Final Four on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. with the game being televised on the CBS Sports Network.
Atha, a redshirt-senior guard who transferred to North Georgia after starting her college career at Wofford and overcoming multiple knee injuries, has been a solid player off the bench for the Nighthawks this season. She scored four points in Monday's win over Pace.
Saxton is the daughter of Victor and Consuelo Saxton, and Atha is the daughter of Tommy and Cathe Atha.