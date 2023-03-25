Coosa High senior Kate Sanderlin signed a cheerleading scholarship Friday with Piedmont University in Demorest.
Sanderlin said of the signing: “I’ve been dreaming about signing to cheer in college for a while. I knew, when I finished this last season, I wasn’t done cheering, so I’ve worked really hard for it. I’ve worked outside of regular practice, tumbling and doing whatever else I could do to compete and get better, so signing means a lot to me.
“(Piedmont) is a beautiful campus, and the school is really good for my major. When I went there to tour it, I just fell in love with it. I loved meeting the team there, too. They were all welcoming and acted like they wanted me to be there and be a part of it.
“I’m trying to soak it all in these last few months of high school, but I’m kind of ready for it too. Once I graduate, I’ll be going up there (to Piedmont) and really starting a new part of my life, so I’m excited.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Friday and pictured along with Sanderlin (seated, center) were (seated, from left) sister Julie Sanderlin, mother Carol Sanderlin, (standing, from left) Coosa High cheerleading coach Candice Forrister, Coosa High principal Judson Cox and Coosa High athletic director and assistant principal Jeff Shiflett.
Sanderlin said she plans to major in elementary education at Piedmont and work with children once she graduates.