Model High senior Joey Samples signed a football scholarship Wednesday with Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Samples said of the signing: “It means a lot to be able to go to the next level and play football. Not a lot of people get that opportunity. It really makes me feel good because my hard work has paid off. I’m happy to get the chance to do this.”
“It was mostly the relationships that helped me pick Cumberland. The coaches and players really work well together, and all the people there really want to help each other in the football program and the school. The coach talked to me and said they really needed me there. I wanted to go to a place that really wanted me and was going to do their best to help me.
“I’m ready to go and play college football right now, but I don’t want the rest of high school to go by too fast. People always tell you that it goes by faster than you think, and you really don’t realize it until it’s almost done. I just want to soak it in these last few months here at Model and enjoy all my experiences here.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Wednesday and pictured along with Samples (seated, center) were (seated, from left) mother Desiree Samples, father Joey Samples, (standing, from left) Model head football coach Jeff Hunnicutt, Model High principal Kevin Strickland and Model High assistant principal and athletic director Mike House.