Despite losing multiple starters to graduation following last season, the Darlington Lady Tigers are back in 2022-23 with yet another veteran cast as they look to build upon their run to a state tournament berth last February.
Darlington is led by several upperclassmen that played big minutes on the team that played into the postseason last year, including Georgeanna Dempsey and JyJy Johnson, just to name a few. With that experience back, the team's sights are once again set on competing for a spot in State as well as a region title as it now competes in Region 7-A Division I after spending the last few years in Class A Private.
Head coach Samantha Rush, who took over the job before the 2021-22 campaign, said she is pleased with how her team has progressed early this season as it looks to replace those lost to graduation while also trying to build its own identity. Her goal is for her team to commit to an aggressive, all-out approach on the defensive end and learn to play for each other and everything else will take care of itself.
The Lady Tigers have reeled off six wins so far this season and were unbeaten in region play going into Tuesday's games.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Samantha Rush (second season)
Last year’s record: 20-7 (Lost to Hebron Christian Academy in the first round of the Class A Private state tournament)
Starters lost: 3
Key players: Georgeanna Dempsey (F/G, Sr.), JyJy Johnson (F, Sr.), Caroline Brewster (G, Sr.), Sophi Shumate (F, Sr.), Allie Cordell (G, Sr.)
Current record: 6-1, 3-0 in region
Coach Questions
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
RUSH: Our focus has been on learning our new roles after graduating three starters, improving our communication on the court and upping our defensive game.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now, and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success it wants to achieve?
RUSH: Despite losing three starters we are an experienced group. My favorite strength though is our hustle, effort and desire to compete.
RN-T: What are the keys, or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
RUSH: I think the key to our success will be to continue to focus on our defensive game. We have a group of girls that are committed to progressing defensively and are willing to get after it on the court. One hundred percent hustle.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
RUSH: Our biggest goals this season are to compete every time we take the court and to play for each other. If we do these two things, I have no doubt we will be successful.