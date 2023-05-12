The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College will host the GHSA State Championships for all classifications on Saturday as the final girls and boys' teams left standing in the state battle to end their season with the ultimate prize.
The lone local representative is the Darlington girls who will try to cap off an undefeated season when the Lady Tigers square off against Mount Vernon in the Class A Division I state championship match on Courts 4 through 8.
Darlington's girls and the rest of the girls' championship matches will get going at 9 a.m., and all the boys championship matches will follow at noon. The Lady Tigers enter Saturday with a 22-0 record that included winning the Region 7-A Division I title and defeating Elbert County, Weber, Irwin County and Bleckley County in the state tournament.
The remaining girls' state championship showdowns include Christian Heritage vs. Johnson County (Class A Division II), Jeff Davis vs. Berrien (Class AA), Wesleyan vs. Savannah Country Day (Class AAA), North Hall vs. Pace Academy (Class AAAA), Northview vs. Chattahoochee (Class AAAAA), Alpharetta vs. Marist (Class AAAAAA) and North Gwinnett vs. Walton (Class AAAAAAA).
On the boys' side the championship matches will feature Mount Vernon vs. Atlanta International (Class A Division I), Lake Oconee Academy vs. Taylor County (Class A Division II), Fellowship Christian vs. Mount Paran Christian (Class AA), Wesleyan vs. Savannah Country Day (Class AAA), North Oconee vs. Westminster (Class AAAA), Chattahoochee vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (Class AAAAA), Johns Creek vs. Marist (Class AAAAAA) and West Forsyth vs. Lambert (Class AAAAAAA).
Tickets are $10 and will be sold exclusively on GoFan with no cash sales on site.