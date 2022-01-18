There were plenty of great individual performances and thrilling games last month at the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament as another chapter was added to the event's tradition-rich history.
Last week the Seven Hills Rotary Club announced the All-Tournament Team to honor the top players at the four-day event, which took place Dec. 15-18 and featured the Rome girls and Darlington boys teams claiming the coveted Gold Ball Trophies with their respective first-place finishes.
On the girls side, the All-Tournament Team included Rome's Treneisha Adams and Cassie Covington, Darlington's Emmaline Ratledge, Pepperell's Morgan Willingham, Chattooga's Abby Groce, Armuchee's Olivia Moses, Woodland's Abigail Taylor, Model's Morgan Wood, Unity Christian's Bekah Wisener and Coosa's Madison Ingram.
The boys' All-Tournament Team featured Darlington's Patrick Shelley and DJ Johnson, Model's Dane Fisher, Rome's Cameron Keith, Armuchee's Logan Benedict, Pepperell's Alex Rhoades, Woodland's Harlin Morris, Unity Christian's Austin Wilkerson and Coosa's Joseph Richardson.
The Rotary Club also thanked Armuchee High and Berry College for hosting the event and the numerous sponsors that helped put on the tournament. Event sponsors were Riverside Auto Group and The Lewis Chemical Company, Platinum Sponsors were Advent Health, Hardy Realty, Rotary Grant and Dempsey Auction Company.
Gold Sponsors of the tournament included Benjamin F. Edwards, Brinson, Askey & Berry, Brown & Brown Insurance, Cheryl Huffman, Chick-fil-A, Floyd Healthcare Foundation-FMC, Gallagher Insurance, Georgia Power, Greater Community Bank, Hi-Tech Signs Today, Jeff Sims Agency, Nichols, Cauley & Associates, River City Bank, Shorter University, Southeastern Mills/Summit Hill Foods, Synovus Bank, Whittington Jones Rudert and WLAQ AM 1410.
Silver Sponsors were 3 Rivers Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry, Bowen & Associates CPAs, Classic Impressions Studeo, Davis, J.R. & Gini, Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, First National Community Bank, McCrae Smith Peek, Owens Sporting Goods, River Ridge Escapes, Starr Matthews Insurance, Toles, Temple & Wright, United Community Bank and Watters & Associates Landscape.
Rounding out the list as Bronze Sponsors were Accounting Solutions Plus, Brooks Building Group, Darlington School, Dr. Jimmy Gentry, Dr. Paul Ferguson, Floyd County College and Career Academy, Frank Barron Jr., Network Day Service Center and Wright Bagby.