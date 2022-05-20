Two more local athletes made the official commitment to continue their academic and athletic careers recently as Rome's Carson Atkins inked a baseball scholarship with Berry College and Model's Claire Chamberlain signed a softball scholarship with LaGrange College.
Atkins held his signing ceremony at the Rome College and Career Academy last Tuesday (May 10) as he was joined to celebrate the special occasion by family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers.
Rome head baseball coach Brent Tucker had this to say of Atkins' signing: "Carson has shown tremendous improvement over the past three seasons and developed into a good overall player and good teammate."
Pictured along with Atkins (second from right) are (from left) father Glenn Atkins, sister Savannah Atkins and mother Michelle Atkins.
Chamberlain held her signing ceremony on Monday in the Model High library with several attending the event to celebrate with the senior softball standout's accomplishments.
Also attending and pictured along with Chamberlain (seated, center) are (seated, from left) mother Elaine Chamberlain, father Josh Chamberlain, (standing, from left) pitching coach Ron Shawgo, Model High assistant softball coach Greg Tarter, Model High head softball coach Brett White, Model High principal Kevin Strickland and Model High athletic director Todd Gilleland.