It was a successful start to the season for two local volleyball teams as both Rome and Unity Christian picked up wins in their respective openers on Thursday.
The Lady Lions defeated Rockmart in a best-of-five match as they rallied to win the final three sets after dropping the first one. Rockmart took the first set 25-23, but Unity Christian proceeded to reel off 25-20, 25-21 and 25-11 set wins to clinch the home match.
Alyssa Okubo had a strong effort with three kills and 11 straight serves to seal the win for the Lady Lions. Anna Grace Wells added eight kills, and Sydney Jones contributed five assists and a consistent serve. Other standouts included Mary Jack Williams at libero with 12 digs and Abigail Edwards with an overall good performance offensively and defensively.
Rome went on the road to Dade County and came away with a pair of wins as they defeated the host Lady Wolverines 25-18, 25-17 and closed out the night with a 25-20, 25-17 victory over Gordon Lee.
The Lady Wolves were led by Maggie Bing who ran a balanced offense, and the team got stellar offensive pressure from Donovan Fruland, Jada Johnson, Dei Gibbons, MacKenzie Hight and Jermiya Winston. They were also helped by impressive defensive play by libero Hunter MacFarland as well as Annalee Reeder, Linley Haynes and Chetta Dodge.
Rome will be back on their home court on Tuesday as they host Armuchee and LFO in a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.
Unity Christian will travel to Chattooga for a tri-match against the host Lady Indians and LaFayette on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOFTBALL
Mt. Zion 17, Armuchee 12
The Lady Indians suffered a tough loss in a back-and-forth offensive shootout on the road in non-region action on Thursday.
Armuchee (1-3) trailed 7-1 after two innings but cut the deficit to two with four runs in the third. After Mt. Zion pushed its advantage back to 10-5, the Lady Indians put together a seven-run fourth to take a 12-10 lead. Mt. Zion proceeded to score three in the fourth to go back on top and added four more in the sixth to seal the win.
Izzy Espy and Emily McBurnett each had homers for Armuchee in the loss as they both went 3-for-5. Espy added a double to go with her homer and finished with two RBIs and two runs scored, and McBurnett scored two runs as well to go with her solo blast.
Kenzie Osborn had a big day at the plate for the Lady Indians also with four hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and two runs scored, Kirsten Conti had a pair of hits and three RBIs and Sara Harris went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Rounding out the offensive totals were Marlee Lowery with a hit and two RBIs and Kelsey Wooten with a hit, two walks and two runs scored.
Armuchee is back on the road on Saturday to visit North Murray for a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. They will visit Adairsville on Monday for another non-region test starting at 5 p.m.