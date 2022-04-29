The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is happy to announce an agreement between the ITA and the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College to continue hosting the ITA Cup in Rome, Ga. from 2022 through 2024.
Serving as an Individual National Championship for the NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and Junior College men’s and women’s sides of play, the ITA Cup has been played in Rome every year since 2017.
”We are thrilled to be hosting the ITA Cup for the sixth year in a row at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College,” said Colt Gaston, general manager at the Rome Tennis Center. “This is an amazing event and one the community enjoys coming out to support. We’ve seen growth with the number of competitors and look forward to the players and coaches seeing our facility upgrades. In 2017, when we first hosted the event, a premium indoor and on-site hotel was a long-term dream. With that dream now becoming a reality, we are excited to bring in great events like the ITA Cup and work with the ITA team again”.
Now slated to be played in Rome until 2024, the upcoming 2022 ITA Cup is set for October 12-16 at the Rome Tennis Center. Future dates include October 11-15 in 2023, while the 2024 dates will be announced in the future.
Expanding in 2019, the ITA Cup will maintain its expanded field size of 16 singles competitors and 16 doubles teams for the Division II, Division III, and NAIA competitions. All competitors who play at the ITA Cup are also guaranteed at least three matches over the course of the tournament.