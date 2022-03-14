The Rome boys faced a tough test on Saturday evening at Barron Stadium and stood up quite well to it, earning an impressive 2-1 home win over Buford thanks to a pair of impressive goals and strong defense.
Rome (9-1) got their first goal late in the first half as Victor Valencia connected off a free kick from just outside the box.
The game remained at 1-0 to the half and a while into the second half as Buford (7-5-1) got several impressive saves from their goalkeeper to keep them in the game despite Rome's consistent attack and scoring opportunities.
Rome finally added their second goal late in contest to all but seal the win as they scored on a counter with Noah Weaver chipping the ball over the Buford goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Gonzalo Lemus had the assist.
Buford scored their lone goal of the contest on a penalty kick in the closing seconds but couldn't add another as Rome held on for a strong non-region win. John Wilson Payne and Jason Cux split time in goal for Rome and both made solid contributions to the victory.
Rome, who has now won four in a row since their only loss of the season in a penalty-kick shootout to defending state champion Dalton on Feb. 25, will travel to Paulding County on Tuesday for a Region 5-AAAAAA matchup starting at 7 p.m.