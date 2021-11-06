Rome hosted Darlington and Adairsville on Thursday for an early-season tri-meet and both the Wolves and Lady Wolves came away pleased with the results.
The Rome boys scored 114 total points to finish in first over Adairsville (85) and Darlington (67), and the Rome girls completed the team sweep by scoring 112 points to earn the top spot over Darlington (99) and Adairsville (54).
The Wolves had seven first-place finishes, including Nathan Medley winning both the 50-yard freestyle with a 22.23 and the 100 yard freestyle with a 48.29, both of which were good enough for State-qualifying times. Medley was also a part of the 200 yard medley relay and 200 yard freestyle relay teams along with Andre Durand, Luke Gulledge and Philip Johnson who each earned first in their events with State-qualifying times of 1:49.31 and 1:34.30, respectively.
Other top finishers for the Rome boys were Johnson in the 100 yard freestyle (48.29, State-quailfying time), Gulledge in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:06.53, State-qualifying time) and the 400 yard freestyle relay team of Tyler Hewitt, Jorge Ulloa, Nicholas Johnson and Keller Singleton (5:02.19). The Wolves had seven other top-3 finishes.
On the girls side, the Lady Wolves were led by Maci Andrews and Lily Cantrell, who had two individual top finishes apiece. Andrews won the 50 yard freestyle (27.29) and 100 yard freestyle (1:02.45), and Cantrell took the top spot in the 100 yard butterfly (1:07.34) and 100 yard breaststroke (1:25.81).
Rounding out the six first-place finishes for the Rome girls were the 200 yard freestyle relay team of Cantrell, Andrews, Emily Davis and Izabella Jennings with a State-qualifying times of 1:50.53 and the 200 yard medley relay team of Cantrell, Andrews, Davis and Jennings with a time of 2:07.83. The Lady Wolves had six other top-3 finishes.
Charlotte Dillmon was a standout for the Darlington girls as she won two events, including the 200 yard individual medley with a 2:32.87 and the 100 yard backstroke with a 1:06.71. She was also a part of the 400 yard freestyle relay team along with Mollie Sabourin, Olivia Laughridge and Allison King who won with a time of 4:59.73. The Lady Tigers had nine other top-3 finishes.
For the Darlington boys, Marcus Mumber had the team’s lone first-place finish as he took the top spot in the 100 yard backstroke with a 1:03.85. The Tigers had seven other top-3 finishes.
Rome will next be in action next Thursday when they host Paulding County. Darlington will compete again on Nov. 18 when they host Rome, Cartersville and Dawson County for a meet starting at 5:30 p.m.