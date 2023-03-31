Rome’s boys and girls teams used several first-place finishes as well as tons of depth to claim the top spots on Thursday evening in the Floyd County Championship Meet at Barron Stadium, but it wasn’t just the Wolves' time to shine as several local schools had outstanding performances.
Rome’s girls topped Model in the team standings, outpointing the Lady Devils 230 to 142. Pepperell (108), Darlington (64), Armuchee (48), Unity Christian (20) and Coosa (19) rounded out the field.
On the boy’s side, Rome grabbed first with 224 points while Darlington finished second with 158. Model (144), Pepperell (65), Armuchee (40), Unity Christian (23) and Coosa (19) finished out the team totals.
Rome’s depth proved overwhelming in the team standings.
“This is by far our biggest group of guys and girls all around. We are right at 120 folks right now. Having depth always makes you a better team, because you can spread people out,” Rome coach Nick Bridges said. “I think the other schools had some great performances tonight. I’m proud of our girls and boys relays as well.”
For athletes from Rome, Coosa, Armuchee, Darlington and Pepperell the event served as a possible early warmup, as Barron Stadium will play host to the Class 6AAAAAA and Class A Division I state track and field meets in May.
Rome High sophomore Mackenzie Hight was the only individual triple event winner of the evening, as she took home first place runs in the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles as well as grabbing first place in the triple jump.
Armuchee’s Shelby Green was one of several double-event winners and was also one of a slew of distance standouts who turned in phenomenal times. Green won the 1,600 meter and 800 meter and also ran a leg on Armuchee’s winning 4x800 meter relay squad.
Unity Christian showed that even the county’s smallest school can compete with the larger ones in some events with the dynamic duo of Lizzy Pardue and Cooper Giddens. Pardue grabbed victories in the 200 meter and the 400 meter with impressive times in both, as did Giddens, who also grabbed first place in both the 200 and 400 in lightning-fast fashion.
Model’s boys had two double-event winners with Jeremias Heard grabbing first in the shot put and the discus, while Jermaine Campbell uncorked a couple of excellent leaps to finish first in both the long jump and the triple jump.
The Blue Devils' Daniel Jolly won the boy’s high jump, while Eva Poyner won the girls high jump, giving Model several field event victories. Jolly also won the 100 meters for the Blue Devils, while Natalie Long cruised to an easy victory in the 3,200 meter for the Model girls.
The boy’s distance events had a bit more drama with Rome’s Jonah Campbell and John Glick battling it out to the finish in the 800 meter with Campbell edging Glick, 2:03 to 2:04. The teammates switched spots in the 1,600 meter with Glick claiming first by two seconds over Campbell, 4:35 to 4:37.
Model’s Simon Schabort and Rome’s Tucker Wright put on an exhibition in the 3,200 meter run as both runners fought for seven laps before Schabort turned on the jets over the final 400 meters to cross the finish line in 9:13 to Wright’s 9:21. Both times rank as top-10 performances in the state of Georgia this season in the event.
“That was an amazing run. Simon went out here and crushed it and then doubled back a few minutes later and ran a leg on Model’s 4x400 relay team,” Bridges said. “He’s a great athlete who’s going to Tennessee.”
Pepperell’s Madison Baxter gave the Dragons a first-place finish in the discus.
On the relay side, Rome got wins in both the 4x400 girls and boys, the 4x100 for boys and the 4x200 for girls. Darlington’s boys grabbed the win in the 4x800, while Model's girls won the 4x100, and Model’s boys won the 4x200.
Other event winners from Rome High included Javian Winston in the 110 hurdles, Antonio Foster in the 300 hurdles, Christionna Maxwell in the 100, Nutiya Hunt in the shot put, Miya Winston in the long jump, Mary Burke Smith in the pole vault and Xavier Villareal in the pole vault.
“Out of the seven schools we had here tonight there are five of them that can compete at state at Barron. Barron Stadium has always been about community. Being able to bring the state track meet into Rome and Barron Stadium is great for the community,” Bridges said. “I thought tonight was just fantastic all the way around - meet management wise, crowd wise, athlete wise. There were just a lot of fantastic things to see.”
Full results from the meet can be found at ga.milesplit.com.
Rome will next compete at the Louisiana High School Meet of Champion at the University of Louisiana-LaFayette on Friday, April 7 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Armuchee, Coosa and Pepperell will next compete in a meet at Darlington on April 11 starting at 4 p.m., and Model will next compete at the Friday Night Lights meet at Barron Stadium on April 14 starting at 5:30 p.m.