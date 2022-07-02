There have been some big high school track meets hosted by Rome High at Barron Stadium over the last several years, but next May, it will host the biggest one yet.
The Georgia High School Association recently selected Rome to host the 2023 Class AAAAAA and Class A-Division I state championships at Barron Stadium. The meets will be held May 11-13, 2023, with all the running, jumps and pole vault events at Barron Stadium and the discus and shot put at the throwing site on Riverside Parkway.
“It is a huge honor for our city and our school system to host the track and field state championships in 2023,” said Rome High athletic director Chris Boden. “I can assure you that we will do our best to make it an extremely positive experience for all involved.”
With GHSA’s most recent reclassification set to go into effect for the 2022-23 school year, the Class AAAAAA and Class A-Division I meets will give several schools locally a chance to compete close to home against the best athletes in Georgia. Rome will remain in Class AAAAAA for the next reclassification cycle, while Armuchee, Coosa, Darlington and Pepperell will all be competing in Class A-Division I.
"It will be good to give not just our Rome High athletes but athletes from several local schools the chance to compete on the state level close to home," said Rome head track coach Nick Bridges. "This isn't just for Rome City Schools...it's for this whole city and community. It's going to be a team effort hosting these state meets, and we are looking forward to getting more folks from around here coming out to help support and manage the meets. We've already talked with the tourism board several times, and we will make our rounds to the local stores and restaurants to get them involved. It's going to be another great event that has an economic impact for Rome and Floyd County. Everybody will benefit from it."
Bridges, his assistant coaches and support staff have hosted several meets over the past few seasons, and they have received numerous compliments from other coaches, athletes and spectators in attendance on how smooth and well-run those meets were.
"We're really excited about hosting the state meet...it's been one of our goals since we took over the program seven years ago," said Bridges. "Rome hosted one home meet before that, and now we've hosted county meets, region meets and national meets. Getting the opportunity to host the state meet is something we are really looking forward to.
"Our staff does a fantastic job with meet management. They have been trained to do 'X, Y and Z' and that helps them execute 'X, Y and Z' to help run the meet smoothly."
In 2022, Rome hosted the Region 5-AAAAAA and Floyd County championships and the Rome Relays, among others.