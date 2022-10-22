WOODSTOCK -- Rome scored five first-half touchdowns on offense and utilized a vicious defense that allowed a few yards but no major plays, as the Wolves dominated Region 6-AAAAAA foe River Ridge on the road Friday night in a 56-7 win.
It took Rome three plays to put the first points on the board. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Wolves were faced with a third and 12 play from their own 32-yard line. Rome quarterback Reece Fountain rolled to his right and found a streaking Will Bray with a nice pass as Bray sprinted past his defender and didn’t stop until the end zone 68 yards later, handing Rome an early 7-0 lead.
Although River Ridge moved the ball on its first drive, the Knights 44-yard field goal attempt fell well short. The Wolves took a few more plays on their second drive with tailback Jaedon Harmon delivering some nice runs before breaking off a big 51-yard gain taking the Wolves inside the River Ridge 10-yard line. Two plays later, Fountain found DK Daniel in the flats to the left, and Daniel wove past three defenders and into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Chance Arthur scored next for Rome with a nice 26-yard touchdown run before Fountain and Daniel hooked up for another touchdown on a 32-yard touchdown pass where Daniel had to tight rope down the sideline on the right hand side before skirting into the end zone to up Rome’s lead to 28-0.
A rare Rome mistake in the form of a fumble gave River Ridge the ball inside the Rome 20 and although Rome’s defense forced fourth down, River Ridge quarterback Ethan Spector hit Jackson Head in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown cutting the Rome lead to 28-7.
Undaunted, Rome’s offense marched right down the field again with Fountain hitting a diving Martel Hight in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown pass and a 35-7 halftime lead.
Javarius McDearmont scored on a one-yard touchdown run to move the lead to 42-7 and Fountain scored on a 16-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 49-7 late in the third quarter.
Tailback Chris Smith closed out the scoring for Rome in the waning moments of the fourth quarter on a four-yard touchdown run, handing Rome the final score of 56-7.
The win moves Rome to 7-1, 4-0 on the season while River Ridge falls to 5-3, 2-2. Rome returns home next Friday to face Creekview at Barron Stadium.