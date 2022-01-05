The Rome boys returned to region play Tuesday night and looked impressive in the process as they got big contributions from up and down the lineup on both ends of the court to earn a convincing 77-56 victory over 5-AAAAAA foe South Paulding.
The Wolves had a bit of a slow start in their first game back in region play after playing in multiple holiday tournaments over the last few weeks but cranked things up at the end of the first quarter to the tune of a 14-2 run to end the period and never looked back after that. Rome (9-5, 3-1 in 5-AAAAAA) led 21-9 going to the second quarter and then extended that advantage to 35-16 at the half.
“We played some good teams over the Christmas break, and I think that made us better,” said Rome head coach John McFather. “I think it helped us keep our legs and our rhythm over the break so we didn’t look very sluggish tonight. The first part of the first quarter was kind of a feeling out process between the two teams, but I felt like at the end of the quarter we really ramped up the pressure with our defense. That helped us put together a good run that pushed the lead out. We want that to be a staple for us as we go continue the region schedule.”
South Paulding (6-7, 2-2) made a series of mini-runs during the first few minutes of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 13 on three separate occasions, but Rome once again closed the period out strong on a 12-0 run to essentially put the game away as they took a 61-33 lead to the fourth where reserves for both teams played the majority of the minutes.
The Wolves once again displayed their deep roster offensively as four players reached double figures, including a huge game from Cameron Keith who had a game-high 23 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. Jay’Quan Nelson added 17 points with 14 of those coming in the second half, and EJ Holland contributed 14 points of his own. Martel Hight came in to provide a big spark off the bench with 10 points.
“Something we’ve been on them about a lot is sharing the ball and playing together,” said McFather. “When we do that it makes us a much better team. We’ve got so many guys that can score in several different ways so when we share the ball it really makes it tough on our opponents defensively.”
The top scorer for South Paulding was Jeremiah Taylor with 13 points. Micah Williams was also in double figures with 11 points, and David Williams added nine.
Rome will be on the road Friday as they take on another region opponent, East Paulding, at 7:30 p.m. McFather said his team has to be locked in from this point on because every region game is crucial in the standings.
“We talked about that coming into tonight — that these games are extremely important from here on out, every one of them,” said McFather. “We’ve been playing well, but we’ve got to continue to focus on ourselves and getting better. We need to play with a sense of urgency over the second half of the season and peak at the right time.”
In the Rome-South Paulding girls game earlier Tuesday:
Rome 50, South Paulding 34
The Lady Wolves overcame a bit of a tough night offensively with the ball not going through the net as frequently as they would have liked but still found a way to get a solid region win on their home court.
The Lady Wolves (9-3, 3-1 in 5-AAAAAA) had some shooting struggles from the floor and the free throw line but picked up the slack on the defensive end with their full-court press to hold South Paulding to just 34 points on the night and six in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t shoot it well tonight —the girls are used to seeing those shots go down, but we made enough shots to win and that’s what matters,” said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. “It’s a good thing when your team is able to find ways to win when everything doesn’t go as smoothly as you like. We’re still working on consistency and chemistry going into the second half of the season so winning definitely helps with that.”
Rome led 13-8 after one quarter and still maintained a six-point lead late in the first half before ending the second quarter on a 6-0 run to extend the advantage to double digits at 29-17 as the teams went to the locker room at the half.
The Lady Wolves kept the distance on the scoreboard in the third quarter and then closed things out by holding South Paulding (4-7, 0-4) to just six points in the fourth.
Rome’s top scorer in the victory was Breana Griffin who had 12 points. Allison Loveman was also in double figure with 10 points, which included a pair of 3s, and Pinky Nation and Ja’viyah Gooch each added seven points.
No South Paulding player reached double figures as Madison Reece was their top scorer with nine points. Reecia Gault added eight.
The Lady Wolves are back in region play on Friday when they visit East Paulding at 6 p.m.