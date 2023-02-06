Rome's 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay team of Nathan Medley, Nicholas Johnson, Jake Medley and Luke Gulledge pose for a picture after competing in the GHSA state meet at Georgia Tech over the weekend.
Rome's Nathan Medley shows off his state runner-up medal from the 100 fly at the GHSA state meet.
Rome had several competitors qualify for the GHSA state swim meet over the weekend at Georgia Tech, and those that made the trip performed well against Georgia's best.
The Wolves' best finishes individually came from Nathan Medley who placed in the top three in two events. He was the state runner-up in Class AAAAAA in the 100 butterfly and finished third in the 200 freestyle after qualifying for both events with first-place times the the prelims in each.
The Rome boys team had two other top-10 finishes, coming from the relay team of Nathan Medley, Nicholas Johnson, Jake Medley and Luke Gulledge. The quartet finished seventh in the 200 freestyle relay and eighth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Gulledge had a pair of top-20 individual finishes, placing 12th in the 100 breaststroke and 16th in the 200 individual medley. Jake Medley came in 15th in the 50 freestyle and 18th in the 100 freestyle.
On the girls' side, the Lady Wolves 200 medley relay team of Westlynn Epps, Kadey Clonts, Lily Cantrell and Izzy Jennings earned a 13th-place finish. The same four teamed up for a 14th-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.
In the girls 200 freestyle relay the team of Jennings, Cantrell, Clonts and Emily Davis finished 14th as well.
The Rome boys and girls teams, which are led by head coach Joey Powers, each compiled enough points for solid team finishes also. The Wolves were 10th overall in Class AAAAAA, and the Lady Wolves finished 19th.