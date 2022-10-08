Rome’s offense scored the first five times it touched the ball while the defense held Sequoyah’s Wing-T offense to zero first downs and three total yards in the first half en route to a 52-0 Wolves’ Region 6-AAAAAA win at Barron Stadium on Friday night.
“I think we are getting a little better. I thought we had a good week of practice, and I think we’re getting a little bit of momentum,” Rome head coach John Reid said. “I was happy, because I thought that they (Sequoyah) showed some tough offensive ability against River Ridge. They were unbeaten in the region, so I was concerned and should have been. The kids took that concern and put it into the game plan.”
Rome running back Jaedon Harmon, who finished the evening with 103 rushing yards on 13 carries while scoring three rushing touchdowns, scored Rome’s first two touchdowns of the evening, staking the Wolves to an early 14-0 lead.
Rome quarterback Reece Fountain, who was almost perfect on the night, completing 16 of 17 pass attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns found tight end Josh Ellard for a 13-yard touchdown pass to up the lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.
Tailback Chance Arthur scored next on a five-yard touchdown run and kicker Diego Cordon closed out the first half scoring with a 28-yard field goal, handing the Wolves a 31-0 halftime lead.
Coming into the contest, Reid had stressed the importance of disciplined football to the defense having to face the unfamiliar offense that Sequoyah runs. That emphasis paid off in spades, as the Wolves shut down the Chiefs' offense, forcing six three and outs in the first half.
“The Wing-T is a total oddity to what they normally play against. They had to hunker down and do some things they’re not used to doing,” Reid said. “There wasn’t a lot of pass rushing and we’re pretty good at that. They had to sacrifice some things and play good, hard-nosed, old fashion football.”
While the defense refused to allow the Chiefs any momentum, Rome’s offense continued to move down the field throughout the game.
Harmon scored his final touchdown of the night early in the third quarter and Fountain hit Martavious Collins for a 27-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to extend the Rome lead to 45-0.
Rome running back Chris Smith finished off the scoring on a three-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
The win moves Rome to 6-1 overall on the season and 3-0 in region play. Entering the night Rome was one of three teams with unblemished records in Region 6-AAAAAA. They handed Sequoyah its first region loss, and Creekview lost in overtime to River Ridge, meaning Rome is the lone remaining region team without a loss.
Rome is off next week and returns to action on Friday, Oct. 21 when they travel to play River Ridge (5-2, 2-1).