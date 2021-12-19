The Rome girls found themselves in a hole at halftime of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament Championship Game on Saturday night at Berry, but they simply weren't going to allow the Gold Ball Trophy to go home with anyone else. With that in mind, the Lady Wolves came out firing in the final two quarters to overcome a seven-point deficit and earn a 49-46 victory to claim their second straight Gold Ball and the 13th all-time for the program.
Rome trailed 27-20 at the half following a strong first two half from the Darlington girls in which they went on a 6-0 run to end the first quarter to take a 16-11 lead and an 11-0 run in the middle of the second quarter to push their lead to 13 points. The Lady Wolves (7-3) started the third quarter like a different team, however, as they quickly erased Darlington's lead thanks in large part to some hot shooting from the outside by Nene Adams, who scored 11 and made three 3s in the period, to help Rome take a 37-36 advantage to the final quarter.
Each team had momentum swing in their favor in the fourth as Darlington (9-1) took a 44-41 lead midway through the period on a 3 by Evie Shadday and a bucket by Jyjy Johnson, but Rome quickly tied the game on another 3 by Adams and then made 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to make the difference with two big ones coming from Adams with 9.8 seconds remaining to push the lead to three.
"We knew we couldn't lose this one...we had to get that Gold Ball to go back-to-back," said Adams. "We knew we had to come out (in the second half) and fight to get back in the game. It feels really good to be the (tournament) champs. These last two years winning in the finals means a lot to us."
Adams finished the game with a team-high 15 points, all coming in the second half and 12 coming on her four made 3s. Breana Griffin added 12 points for the Lady Wolves, and Cassie Covington scored seven.
Rome head coach Thomas McAboy, who is in his first year leading the Lady Wolves, said he as able to get a few points across to his team at the half and they were able to come out and respond well in the last two quarters.
"I wasn't afraid to tell them we weren't playing like we were capable of playing in the first half...I called a spade a spade and we addressed some things that were hurting us like not playing team ball," said McAboy. "I told them to come out in the second half and play for the people in that locker room...for the people that you sprint with and share blood, sweat and tears with. And they got it done. We needed the momentum to get going our way in the the third quarter. This is the best shooting team I've had in 20 years, and when the ball goes in the energy picks up. We got stops, and Nene put us on her back. She made some big shots and at the end when she was on the free throw line I was happy because there is nobody I would rather see on the line in that situation. She is as cool as a cucumber."
Darlington was led by Emmaline Ratledge who scored a game-high 19 points. Johnson added six, and Shadday, Sarah Tunnell and Georgeanna Dempsey each contributed five.
McAboy said he was very pleased with his first Christmas Tournament experience leading the Lady Wolves.
"It was an awesome tournament," said McAboy. "Our girls really showed me how important this tournament was to them and for Rome. I told them the other day that all I wanted from them for Christmas is a Gold Ball, and they left it all on the court tonight to get one."
The Lady Wolves will next play on Monday, Dec. 27 when they travel to Atlanta to take on Americus at State Farm Arena at 1 p.m.
Darlington will look to bounce back when they travel to Heard County High to compete in the Heard County Holiday Classic starting on Tuesday, Dec. 28 against Lanier at 3:30 p.m. They will play against Northgate and LaGrange the following two days at 2 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.