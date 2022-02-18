The Rome Lady Wolves didn't see the ball go through the basket as much as they are used to early on Thursday night, but they battled through the tough offensive start and eventually found their groove with the help of timely inside scoring and pressure defense to defeat East Paulding 51-36 in the Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament semifinals at Alexander High.
Rome (20-3) started a bit slow in the first quarter as East Paulding quickly took the lead and held a 16-12 advantage at the end of the opening period, but the Lady Wolves fought back thanks to tougher defense in the post and by forcing turnovers with their full-court press to rally for a 24-22 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, the Lady Wolves went to forward Breana Griffin multiple times in the middle of the East Paulding zone defense, and the sophomore was able to get to the basket for points as the 3-ball wasn't falling with the same frequency it has during the team's 17-game winning streak entering the region tournament.
Rome eventually found their stroke from 3-point range in the final quarter as Pinky Nation, Allison Loveman and NeNe Adams all knocked down clutch 3s in the period to help the Lady Wolves pull away down the stretch as they outscored East Paulding 15-5 in the fourth.
"This is a new season with the region tournament starting...East Paulding was excited to be there and get an opportunity to play against the top seed," said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. "They played with more energy from the start and really played like they had nothing to lose. It was good to see that and show our girls that this is the way it's going to be from here on out in the region and state tournament. Every game is going to be tough so we've got to be better with our own energy. Once we found a group that could pressure East Paulding's guards and get some turnovers and easy baskets, we were able to get some separation."
Griffin led the Lady Wolves with 16 points as she was able to find the hole in the Lady Raiders' zone defense and exploit it for good looks at the rim. She also helped out defensively as she and others made it tougher on East Paulding forward Wunmi Atiba to get easy buckets inside after she scored 14 first-half points.
"(Breana) was huge," said McAboy. "We threw it in to her and she went to work to score and break their momentum. Taleyiah (Chatman) hit some big 3s too, and N'Joi Moore and Joey Kunczewski was important coming off the bench and giving us big defensive minutes against East Paulding's post players."
Adams and Anniyah Williams each scored eight points for the Lady Wolves, and Loveman and Chatman each added six on a pair of 3s apiece.
Atiba was the game's leading scorer as she had 23 for East Paulding (16-12). Halle Verkerk added six, and Destinee Lovejoy scored five.
The win puts Rome in the Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament Championship Game on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Carrollton. The two teams split their regular-season meetings, each winning on their home floor. McAboy, who is in his first season at Rome, said he is just proud to be able to see his team get a chance to battle for a region title.
"I'm excited to be a part of it," said McAboy. "I'm humbled to be here because the foundation was already set for these girls by Coach Harris the last few years, and I'm just here to advise them and help any way I can. The biggest thing I'm trying to tell them right now is you've got to be tough this time of year. You've got to want it more. You can't get beat to any loose balls or rebounds. You've got to lay it all out to win games this time of the year."
East Paulding falls into the third-place game on Saturday at 4 p.m. where they will take on Dalton.
In the Rome-Alexander boys semifinal matchup later on Thursday:
Alexander boys 65, Rome 53
The Wolves went toe to toe with top seed and state-ranked Alexander on Thursday in the 5-AAAAAA semifinals, but eventually the Cougars were able to pull away in the final quarter for a hard-fought win.
Rome (16-10) fell behind 9-0 to open the game but didn't hang their heads and quickly battled back to pull within 16-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Wolves kept the momentum going in the second quarter and took the lead on a late 3 by Cameron Keith to give his team a 30-29 halftime lead.
Rome started the second half strong as well and went up by four midway through the period on a pair of lay-ups by Jay'Quan Nelson, but Alexander (23-3) immediately reeled off eight straight points to go up 43-39 and eventually took a 47-42 advantage to the fourth quarter.
The Cougars opened the fourth on a 9-0 run to push their lead to double digits, and Rome was unable to get back within striking distance as the closest they made it was a 10-point deficit in the closing minutes.
"We just played (Alexander) last week, and they beat us by about 30 or 40 points...So I challenged our kids coming into this week to show heart and character and go back to work," said Rome head coach John McFather. "That's what they did. They responded like champions and won a big game on Tuesday and fought right there with one of the best teams in the state tonight. I'm proud of the way we practiced, and I'm proud of the way we played tonight. That's what you want from your kids. You're going to have tough times in life, and you just have to fight back from it. That's what we're trying to teach these kids are life lessons. The way our kids competed tonight says a lot about who they are."
Alexander used a balanced scoring attack in the win with four players reaching double figures. Braedan Lue led the way with 14 points. Joffrey Nunnally added 13 points, Noah Melson scored 11 and Zion Fruster had 10. Jah'Kim Payne also scored eight.
Rome's Keith and Braxton Wade each scored 16 points for their team's top totals. Nelson added 10 points, and EJ Holland scored eight.
With the loss, Rome will now play in the tournament's third-place game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against Paulding County once again at Alexander High.
"This is an opportunity to play an important game for seeding (for the state tournament)," said McFather. "We want to go out and win whatever game is in front of us no matter the circumstances. Obviously you want to be playing in the championship game, but right now this is the next best thing. We want to play well and go into the state tournament on a high note."
Alexander moves on to the region championship game against Carrollton on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.