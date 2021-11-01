The Rome girls and boys swim and dive teams opened the 2021-22 season on Thursday with a meet at Calhoun High and came away with several impressive performances.
Leading the way was the boys 200 medley relay team of Andre Durand, Luke Gulledge, Nathan Medley and Philip Johnson who finished first with a State-qualifying time of 1:47.12.
In the diving competition Philip Wooddell had a dominant night with a score of 263.45 points for another first-place finish and a State-qualifying score. Abigail Cooper also finished first in the girls' diving event with a score of 178.4.
Medley added a first-place finish and a State-qualifying time of 52.06 in the boys 100 butterfly, and Lily Cantrell was first in the girls 100 butterfly with a 1:09.02.
Medley added to his big night by tying with Luke Gulledge for first in the boys 100 freestyle with a 52.02, and they were followed by Durand.
Durand, Gulledge, Medley and Johnson added a first-place and State-qualifying finish in the boys 200 free relay with a 1:34.08.
Izzy Jennings, Emily Davis and Sarah Dangerfield also finished first, second and third, respectively, in the 100 backstroke.
Rome will be back in action on Thursday when they host Darlington and Adairsville for a home meet with diving starting at 4:30 p.m. and swimming to follow at 5:30 p.m.