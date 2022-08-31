Rome volleyball went on the road on Tuesday and battled back and forth against a strong Creekview team and outlasted the hosts for a region-opening win in five sets.
The Lady Wolves (11-3, 1-0 in Region 6-AAAAAA) came out focused and ready for the challenge and dominated the first set to the tune of a 25-15 advantage. They followed that up by taking the second set 25-19 for a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
But Creekview refused to go away quietly the home team rallied for a 25-19 win of its own in the third set and then evened the match at 2-2 with a 25-18 advantage in the fourth.
After making multiple lineup changes and adjustments, Rome fought hard in the fifth set and were able to capture consecutive points with the score tied 15-15 to clinch a 17-15 victory in the decisive set and take the match.
The Lady Wolves, led by veteran first-year head coach Scott Carter, will look to keep the momentum going on Thursday when they host Etowah for another big region matchup starting at 6:30 p.m.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOFTBALL
Murray County 13, Model 12
The Lady Devils made a huge comeback to go ahead in the sixth and tied the game again in the seventh but a final-inning run by Murray County sent Model to a tough region loss on the road on Tuesday.
Model (2-6, 1-4 in Region 7-AA) found itself down 8-0 after four innings but dug out of the big hole with three runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth to take a 10-8 lead. After Murray County rallied for four in the bottom of the inning to go back up 12-10, the Lady Devils once again tied things up at 12-12 with a pair of runs in the seventh, but Murray County won on a walk-off with a run in the final half inning.
Every player in Model's starting lineup contributed at least one hit in the hard-fought loss with Georgia Womack leading the efforts with a 3-for-4 day that included a triple and three RBIs. Lily Akins also had three hits to go with two RBIs and two run sscored, Madison Reaves contributed two hits and two RBIs and Javia Samples added two hits and scored two runs.
Completing the offensive totals for the Lady Devils were Sadie Raughton with a double, an RBI, two walks and three runs scored, Katie Johnston and Courtney McCord each with a hit and an RBI and Cyndal Reece and Brooke Burgess with a hit and a run scored apiece.
Reaves pitched six innings for Model and struck out four while allowing 13 runs (11 earned) on 15 hits.
Model is on the road again on Thursday as it visits Fannin County at 5 p.m. for another region contest.