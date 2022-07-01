It’s only the final week of June, but the Rome Wolves were able to get some quality practice reps in Thursday, in preparation for the 2022 season.
Rome hosted three other teams for a fully-padded camp sponsored by the FCA on their practice fields as Alpharetta, Hiram and Hillgrove made the trip with each team getting in some needed 11-on-11 scrimmage reps.
Rome head coach John Reid said a camp like the one that they hosted Thursday is something they have done several times prior to COVID, and he was pleased that they were able to do it once again this year.
“It’s a good thing to be a part of with the FCA,” said Reid. “We really believe in their message, and the teams here got to hear about that as well as teamwork. We’ve did it for about four or five years and had to regroup since COVID. We were able to get some new teams to come out this year, and I think it was a good day for everyone to compete and see where they are at during this part of the summer.”
The camp started around 8:30 a.m. with a message from the FCA representative and then the teams took turns rotating opponents for scrimmage reps before taking a lunch break around noon. The teams returned to the field around 1:30 p.m. and continued with reps until the camp wrapped up around 3 p.m.
Reid said since his team didn’t play a true spring game against an opponent, this was something they have been anticipating for quite a while.
“Our kids have been looking forward to this since we didn’t play a spring game, and they have been working extremely hard this summer,” said Reid. “Our attendance has been great. We’re really proud of them, and we were excited to get out here and compete today. This is just another step in where we want to be during the summer.
“There were some good teams out here today, too. Alpharetta has played a very tough schedule and has a talented team. Hiram has some size and good athletes, and Hillgrove is tough, too. We were glad we got to compete against strong teams today.”
Rome was able to work on several things offensively throughout the day as it showed a well-balanced attack with the run and the pass as multiple players stepped up with strong play. The Wolves’ defense was also strong against the opposing offenses they faced especially on the defensive front as Rome’s big and talented defensive line unit caused a lot of problems for opposing offensive lines.
The camp was the final organized team activity for Rome before the GHSA’s official dead week as each high school athletic program in the state will pause all offseason workouts and practices for the full July 4th week. Reid said he and his coaching staff talked to the players about what was expected from them during the time away from the team.
“We just wanted to talk with them about decision making and accountability during these next several days off,” said Reid. “We want them to go rest a little and get away from the grind of the summer program to have a little fun but be smart about what they do on the break, too. They sacrifice a lot to be a football player here so we have tried to make the summer program fun with different themes almost every day, and dead week is a good time for them to take a little break.”
Once the players return there will only be a couple more weeks before the start of official fall practice in late July. Rome will play its preseason scrimmage Aug. 12 at Kell and then open the regular season Aug. 19 when it hosts Creekside at Barron Stadium as part of the Corky Kell Classic.
“This time is an opportunity for us as coaches to evaluate some things and see where we are,” said Reid. “We’ve had some people really step up, but we also have the opportunity to make some changes if we feel like we need them. July 4th used to mean it was the midway point of the summer, but with school and the regular season starting earlier and earlier the time is getting short for us to get ready for the season.”