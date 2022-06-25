It’s been a busy summer already for the Rome High athletic programs as they have not only been trying to improve themselves through summer workout and voluntary practices but also helping youngsters get better at specific sports as well.
Several of the school’s high school teams and coaching staffs have hosted youth summer camps over the past several weeks as they have aimed to help the next generation of Wolves and Lady Wolves get better and have fun at the same time as kids from kindergarten up through eighth grade have taken part in the festivities.
So far this summer camps have been hosted by the boys soccer team from June 7-9 at Barron Stadium, the boys basketball team from June 13-16 at Rome High, the wrestling team from June 13-16 at Rome High, the girls soccer team from June 14-16 at Barron Stadium and the girls and boys tennis teams from June 20-23 at Lawrence Plantation.
The summer isn’t over yet, however, as the camp schedule will roll on over the next few weeks as a cheer camp, volleyball camp and girls basketball camp will also be hosted by the high school programs.
For information or to sign up young athletes for encouragement, growth, skill development, teamwork and fun through any of these camps, visit the Rome City Schools or Rome High Facebook pages or websites.